Brant Point Investment Management Upped Position in Woodward (WWD); Tig Advisors Has Upped Its Ii Vi (IIVI) Stake by $2.63 Million

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ii Vi Inc (IIVI) by 130.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 72,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.52% . The hedge fund held 128,848 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.71 million, up from 55,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ii Vi Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $36.31. About 1.18 million shares traded or 6.39% up from the average. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 5.92% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 26/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated To Acquire CoAdna, A Leader In Wavelength Selective Switches; 01/05/2018 – II-VI SEES 4Q REV. $295M TO $305M, EST. $299.4M; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 38C; 15/05/2018 – II-VI Incorporated Opens New Facility for Epitaxial Wafer Manufacturing; 09/03/2018 – II-VI Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated Unveils DFB Laser Diode for 3D Sensing; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q EPS 45c; 26/03/2018 – II-VI TO BUY COADNA, A LEADER IN WAVELENGTH SELECTIVE SWITCHES; 01/05/2018 – II-VI Sees 4Q Rev $295M-$305M; 08/03/2018 II-VI Incorporated Announces Bi-Directional Optical Line Subsystem Platform for Datacenter Interconnects

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Woodward Inc (WWD) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.83 million, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Woodward Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $107.73. About 342,290 shares traded. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has risen 38.49% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce and Woodward, Inc. Announce Agreement for Woodward to Acquire L’Orange, a World Class Fuel Injection Systems Technology Company; 07/05/2018 – Aviation Capital Group Announces Todd Woodward to Transfer to Pacific Life; 10/04/2018 – Woodward Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD 2Q EPS 60C; 23/04/2018 – Woodward Inc 2Q Adj EPS 82c; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC SEES FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $3.60 AND $3.80; 09/04/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS – AGREEMENT SIGNED TO SELL L’ORANGE TO WOODWARD INC; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.35, REV VIEW $2.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O – SIGNED AGREEMENT FOR WOODWARD TO ACQUIRE L’ORANGE GMBH AND RELATED OPERATIONS LOCATED IN GERMANY, U.S., CHINA FOR EUR 700 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Woodward Is Exploring Various Options With Respect to the Duarte Property and Believes That a Gain Will Be Realized Upon Its Disposition

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12 million and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 10,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 85,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,901 shares, and cut its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 18 investors sold WWD shares while 99 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 3.48% less from 44.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) for 43,436 shares. Associated Banc reported 91,723 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Cambridge Inv Research Inc has 0% invested in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) for 2,143 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 676,864 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The Missouri-based American Century Cos has invested 0.02% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). 59,001 were accumulated by Sandler Capital. Raymond James Fincl Service Advsrs invested in 0.01% or 15,729 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation invested in 15,317 shares. 174,228 are held by Shellback Lp. Brown Advisory Inc invested in 0.2% or 605,731 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd, California-based fund reported 147 shares. Motco has 344 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 74,011 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Corp invested in 438,411 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Price T Rowe Associate Md has 595,193 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold IIVI shares while 57 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.44 million shares or 1.00% more from 55.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag invested in 0% or 31,400 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 0.28% invested in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) for 832,961 shares. Legal And General Group Incorporated Pcl reported 154,411 shares stake. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board has 131,645 shares. Jane Street Lc holds 27,761 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Congress Asset Management Ma holds 0.05% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) or 110,260 shares. Moreover, Prelude Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.04% invested in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) for 23,179 shares. Citigroup invested 0% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Voya Inv Mgmt Limited holds 24,814 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors owns 35 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Systematic Management LP reported 41,113 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Fmr Limited Com owns 441 shares. Tt Int accumulated 0.17% or 61,251 shares. Smithfield reported 0.01% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $493,496 activity.

Tig Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.62 billion and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 28,958 shares to 19,000 shares, valued at $5.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.