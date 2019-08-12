Brant Point Investment Management Upped Kemet (KEM) Stake; Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Sentiment Is 2.35

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased Kemet Corp (KEM) stake by 212.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brant Point Investment Management Llc acquired 318,770 shares as Kemet Corp (KEM)’s stock rose 14.45%. The Brant Point Investment Management Llc holds 468,770 shares with $7.96M value, up from 150,000 last quarter. Kemet Corp now has $1.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $19.17. About 468,290 shares traded. KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) has declined 23.35% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KEM News: 21/03/2018 – KEMET Comments on European Commission Announcement of TOKIN Corporation Fine; 19/04/2018 – DJ KEMET Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEM); 05/04/2018 – KEMET Expands ESD Rated Ceramic Capacitor Product Portfolio; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Kemet’s Cfr And Sr Sec Term Loan To B1; Outlook Stable; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES KEMET’S CFR & SR SEC TERM LOAN TO B1; OUTLOOK; 06/03/2018 S&P REVISES KEMET CORP. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 21/03/2018 – KEMET DOESN’T SEE MATERIAL EFFECT ON TOKIN FINE; 19/03/2018 – OBDUCAT AB OBDUb.NGM – PROJECT IS A COLLABORATION BETWEEN MALMÖ UNIVERSITY, KEMET ELECTRONICS AB AND OBDUCAT TECHNOLOGIES AB; 30/04/2018 – KEMET CFR RAISED TO B1 FROM B3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK STABLE; 21/03/2018 – KEMET Comments on European Commission Announcement of TOKIN Corp Fine

Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.29, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 207 funds started new and increased equity positions, while 88 sold and trimmed equity positions in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The funds in our database reported: 932.99 million shares, up from 532.66 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Chesapeake Energy Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 1 to 4 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 35 Reduced: 53 Increased: 130 New Position: 77.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) stake by 63,400 shares to 185,224 valued at $4.67 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) stake by 55,569 shares and now owns 116,451 shares. Nomad Foods Ltd was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold KEM shares while 44 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 44.68 million shares or 3.21% less from 46.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Lc has invested 0.03% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Wellington Grp Llp reported 0.01% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Gabelli Funds Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 3,123 shares. 457,449 were accumulated by Invesco Ltd. 9,964 are owned by Aviance Mgmt Ltd. Bbt Mgmt Llc has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Com invested in 0.01% or 18,559 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 48,528 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 101,103 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 19,191 shares. Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership reported 82,091 shares. 1,000 were accumulated by Reilly Fincl Limited Liability Corp. Prudential stated it has 94,795 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 30,988 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

G.F.W. Energy X L.P. holds 73.06% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation for 110.81 million shares. Carlyle Group L.P. owns 172.90 million shares or 25.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Schneider Capital Management Corp has 8.13% invested in the company for 11.48 million shares. The California-based Huber Capital Management Llc has invested 3.77% in the stock. New Generation Advisors Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.28 million shares.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.29 billion. It operates in two divisions, Exploration and Production; and Marketing, Gathering, and Compression. It currently has negative earnings. The firm holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania.

The stock decreased 2.78% or $0.0401 during the last trading session, reaching $1.3999. About 28.38 million shares traded. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) has declined 61.24% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 19/03/2018 – Rep. Sarbanes: Sarbanes Leads Bipartisan Effort to Continue Funding Programs that Protect the Chesapeake Bay; 02/05/2018 – Chesapeake Energy 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SEES YR ADJ. TOTAL ABSOLUTE PRODUCTION 190-200 MMBOE; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SEES CLOSING EARLIER $500 MLN ASSETS SALES IN 1H ’18; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE: CUTTING DRILLING COSTS IN TURNER SECTION OF PRB; 03/05/2018 – ENVIVA PARTNERS – BELIEVE SUBSTANTIALLY COSTS RESULTING FROM CHESAPEAKE INCIDENT WILL BE RECOVERABLE THROUGH INSURANCE OR OTHER CONTRACTUAL RIGHTS; 08/03/2018 – Tellurian, Chesapeake Energy Held Talks on Louisiana Fields; 09/04/2018 – PA DEP: ADVISORY – TUESDAY – Building a Community Clean Water Toolbox in Pennsylvania’s Chesapeake Bay Watershed Counties; 19/04/2018 – Virginia Gov: Governor Northam Announces 15 New Jobs in the City of Chesapeake