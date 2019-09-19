Brant Point Investment Management Upped Holding in Amphenol New (Put) (APH) by $1.62 Million as Shares Declined; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Broad Run Investment Management Boosted Position

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Amphenol Corp New (Put) (APH) by 18.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 17,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The hedge fund held 110,000 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.55M, up from 92,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Amphenol Corp New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $94.51. About 62,017 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Adj EPS $3.49-Adj EPS $3.55; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST BOOSTED A, APH, SPLK, FMC, D IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Names BofA Merrill’s Anne Clarke Wolff to Board; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON APRIL 24, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A 21% INCREASE IN DIVIDEND; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q EPS 84c; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net $265.6M; 28/03/2018 – Amphenol Provides Automation and Robotics Market with Rugged Interconnect Solutions for the Most Demanding Environments; 23/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp expected to post earnings of 80 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Broad Run Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 37.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broad Run Investment Management Llc bought 82,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 304,811 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.56 million, up from 222,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broad Run Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $135.88. About 995,615 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at the Walt Disney Co. Annual Meeting; 23/05/2018 – ABC’s Bruce Rosenblum to Exit Disney Amid Restructuring; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney unveils shake up to focus on streaming services; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY CUTS 4-DAY FORECAST FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 12/04/2018 – Disney launches ESPN+ streaming service with live sports and a show from Kobe Bryant; 16/05/2018 – Lasseter Could Return in a Creative Capacity, With Fewer Management Responsibilities; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for All of Sky If Fox Deal Proceeds; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – HIGHER COMPENSATION EXPENSE IN QTR RELATED TO DISNEY, NEW FOX DEALS INCLUDED IN OTHER, CORPORATE & ELIMINATIONS SEGMENT; 23/05/2018 – The terms of the bid would be at least as favorable to Fox shareholders as Disney’s offer, Comcast said in a release. No final decision has been made; 03/04/2018 – Disney vs. Comcast: Stay Tuned for Sky Bidding — Heard on the Street

More notable recent Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Tens of Billions in New Corporate Debt Offerings at Astonishingly Low Rates – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why We Like Amphenol Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:APH) 20% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amphenol gains on cash tender offer – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Amphenol Corporation Releases 2018 Sustainability Report – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Amphenol (APH) is a Cheap House in a Bad Neighborhood, Morgan Stanley Reiterates Outperform – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold APH shares while 184 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 274.73 million shares or 1.13% less from 277.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nebraska-based Ameritas Invest has invested 0.02% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Shine Investment Advisory Service Inc reported 486 shares. Spf Beheer Bv owns 825,177 shares. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,697 shares. Ativo Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 0.92% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 21,299 shares. 5,625 were reported by John G Ullman And Assoc. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.06% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Ameriprise invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). The United Kingdom-based Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) has invested 0.03% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Suntrust Banks reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Lpl Financial Limited Company invested in 0.01% or 25,473 shares. Signaturefd Ltd stated it has 2,389 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Fincl Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services owns 20,814 shares. Spectrum Management Group invested in 150 shares. Farmers Merchants Invests invested in 0.71% or 115,601 shares.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12M and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (Put) (NYSE:SERV) by 39,734 shares to 90,000 shares, valued at $4.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Asgn Inc (Put) by 58,021 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (NYSE:ARW).

Broad Run Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.52B and $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 6,320 shares to 40,133 shares, valued at $135.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sba Communications Corp by 4,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,395 shares, and cut its stake in Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “8 Dividend Stocks to Buy for a Recession – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should Investors Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Disney Stock Is Not in Danger from Apple TV+â€™s Discount Pricing – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “OId Worries Are Dragging Down Disney Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ghp Investment Advsrs Inc accumulated 52,885 shares. Guardian Capital Advsr Limited Partnership reported 0.1% stake. Davis accumulated 45,308 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.87% or 3.16 million shares. Trust Of Vermont reported 149,235 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corporation holds 1.35% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 41,571 shares. Samlyn Cap Ltd Liability Company owns 1.22 million shares or 3.59% of their US portfolio. Spc Inc reported 3,178 shares. Somerville Kurt F reported 1.96% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Covington Capital Mgmt reported 206,920 shares or 1.72% of all its holdings. Front Barnett Associates Ltd Com invested in 42,334 shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Limited Liability Corporation holds 9,737 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 222,485 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. 72,730 are held by Community Trust &. Alta Mgmt Limited Liability holds 3.68% or 472,553 shares.