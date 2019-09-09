Brant Point Investment Management Upped Equinix (EQIX) Position by $453,000; As Profire Energy Com (PFIE) Share Value Declined, Perritt Capital Management Increased Its Stake by $632,704

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 8.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 1,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 12,806 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80 million, up from 11,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $15.88 during the last trading session, reaching $538.21. About 346,555 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Profire Energy Inc Com (PFIE) by 161.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought 632,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.01% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84M, up from 392,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Profire Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.24 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.54. About 79,216 shares traded. Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) has declined 57.06% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PFIE News: 07/03/2018 – Correct: Profire Energy FY Rev $38.2M; 12/04/2018 – Profire Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Today; 19/04/2018 – DJ Profire Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFIE); 07/03/2018 Profire Energy Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2017; 14/05/2018 – Granahan Investment Buys New 1.3% Position in Profire Energy; 07/03/2018 – Profire Energy 4Q Rev $38.2M; 09/05/2018 – Profire Energy 1Q EPS 4c; 05/04/2018 – Profire Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 12; 04/04/2018 – Profire Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 11

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “4 Great REITs to Bolster Your Portfolio During Global Economic Uncertainty – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Announces September 2019 Dividend of $0.17 Per Common Share – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Washington Prime Group Announces DeBartolo Commons at Southern Park Mall – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can â€œDensificationâ€ Help Save Mall REITs? – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “WashREIT Completes Sales of Power Center Assets – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12M and $796.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 200,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $56.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) by 18,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,012 shares, and cut its stake in Syneos Health Inc.

