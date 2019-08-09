Brant Point Investment Management Upped By $3.38 Million Its Brinks Co (BCO) Position; Mid-con Energy Partners LP (MCEP) Has 1 Sentiment

Mid-con Energy Partners LP (MCEP) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.17, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 6 funds increased or started new holdings, while 6 sold and trimmed equity positions in Mid-con Energy Partners LP. The funds in our database reported: 3.94 million shares, up from 3.42 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Mid-con Energy Partners LP in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 1 Increased: 1 New Position: 5.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased Brinks Co (BCO) stake by 392.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brant Point Investment Management Llc acquired 45,000 shares as Brinks Co (BCO)’s stock rose 14.39%. The Brant Point Investment Management Llc holds 56,457 shares with $4.26 million value, up from 11,457 last quarter. Brinks Co now has $4.52B valuation. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $90.08. About 125,260 shares traded. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 13.98% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO – FULL INTEGRATION AND SYNERGIES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ACHIEVED OVER THREE YEARS FROM DEAL, WITH MAJORITY ACHIEVED BY THE END OF SECOND YEAR; 09/05/2018 – Françoise Hardy, a French National Treasure, Is Back from the Brink; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co Sees 2018 EPS $3.65-EPS $3.85; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – FOR 2019, BRINK’S CONTINUES TO TARGET $625 MLN OF ADJUSTED EBITDA; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS SAYS TO ACQUIRE DUNBAR ARMORED FOR APPROXIMATELY $520 MLN IN CASH; 22/03/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS CHINA HOPES U.S. WILL PULL BACK “FROM THE BRINK”; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS – 2018 GUIDANCE & 2019 ADJ EBITDA ASSUME ANNUAL ORGANIC REV GROWTH OF ABOUT 5%, CONTRIBUTIONS FROM 6 ACQUISITIONS CLOSED IN 2017, FROM RODOBAN; 03/05/2018 – Brink’s Truck Spills Cash on Highway, and Drivers Scoop It Up; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s Co Buy Expected to Close by the End of 2018; 31/05/2018 – BRINK’S TO ACQUIRE DUNBAR ARMORED

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $946,420 activity. DOMANICO RONALD JAMES bought $217,170 worth of stock. $729,250 worth of The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) was bought by Pertz Douglas A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold BCO shares while 67 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 48.94 million shares or 0.63% less from 49.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp has invested 0.01% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Kirr Marbach & Ltd Liability In, Indiana-based fund reported 112,280 shares. Blackrock accumulated 5.61M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sei Invs stated it has 36,298 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California-based Charles Schwab Mngmt has invested 0.02% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Driehaus Cap Limited Liability invested in 38,672 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Legal And General Group Inc Public Ltd Co invested in 60,562 shares. 4,622 were reported by Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Limited. Prudential Financial invested in 37,043 shares. Natixis Advsrs Lp holds 0.15% or 226,158 shares. Amp Investors invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Waddell & Reed Fin Inc has 0.17% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Benjamin F Edwards & Comm reported 0% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 22,227 shares in its portfolio.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased United Cmnty Bks Blairsvle G (NASDAQ:UCBI) stake by 72,800 shares to 30,686 valued at $765,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Primerica Inc (NYSE:PRI) stake by 15,526 shares and now owns 24,474 shares. Asgn Inc was reduced too.

Rr Advisors Llc holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP for 2.90 million shares. Captrust Financial Advisors owns 537,347 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Capital Advisors Inc Ok has 0.01% invested in the company for 75,000 shares. The North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in the stock. Barclays Plc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 47 shares.

The stock increased 6.24% or $0.0262 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4462. About 242,077 shares traded. Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (MCEP) has declined 78.38% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MCEP News: 26/03/2018 Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP Announces the Appointment of Chief Financial Officer; 30/04/2018 – Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP Announces Quarterly Distribution on Preferred Units; 02/05/2018 – Mid-Con Energy Partners 1Q Loss $10.4M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Mid-Con Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCEP); 26/03/2018 – Mid-Con Energy Partners Names Philip Houchin CFO of Mid-Con Energy GP LLC; 02/05/2018 – Mid-Con Energy Partners 1Q Rev $11.3M; 02/05/2018 – Mid-Con Energy Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 37c

