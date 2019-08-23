Brant Point Investment Management Trimmed Its Position in Ptc (Put) (PTC) by $2.76 Million as Shares Declined; Stadion Money Management Cut Its Holding in Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) by $300,586

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (Put) (PTC) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69 million, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $65.12. About 1.04M shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees FY EPS 31c-EPS 38c; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 175.5M RUPEES; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC. 2Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 31C; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q REV. 40.1B RUPEES; 24/04/2018 – BigLever Software and PTC Deliver New Integration Solution for Feature-based Product Line Engineering and Product Lifecycle Management; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC; 27/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Ptc India Financial Services Ltd. – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds For Period Ended March 2018; 17/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from PTC India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 30/05/2018 – KloudGin Joins the PTC Partner Network Bringing AI-based Connected Field Service, Asset and Inventory Management Cloud Product; 08/05/2018 – TeamViewer is Now Integrated into PTC’s ThingWorx®

Stadion Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 23.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadion Money Management Llc sold 2,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 6,927 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $994,000, down from 9,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadion Money Management Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.60% or $5.47 during the last trading session, reaching $146.34. About 1.23 million shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 8.42% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.9 per share. ITW’s profit will be $664.96M for 17.76 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual earnings per share reported by Illinois Tool Works Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.00% EPS growth.

Stadion Money Management Llc, which manages about $6.01 billion and $2.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2.57M shares to 2.57 million shares, valued at $726.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 37.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.24 per share. PTC’s profit will be $37.97M for 49.33 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by PTC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings.

