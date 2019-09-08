Brant Point Investment Management Trimmed Its Masco (MAS) Position as Share Value Rose; As Caesars Entmt (CZR) Valuation Rose, Holder Silver Point Capital LP Lowered Stake

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 32.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold 55,569 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The hedge fund held 116,451 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58 million, down from 172,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $41.75. About 2.69 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; RATING OUTLOOK; 09/03/2018 – Masco Announced Kichler Purchase in Januar; 24/04/2018 – MASCO AFFIRMING 2018 ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter; 09/03/2018 – Masco Corp Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 09/03/2018 Masco Corporation Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 EPS $2.36-EPS $2.51; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.48 TO $2.63; 23/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/03/2018 – Masco Buys Kichler Lighting for About $550

Silver Point Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 37.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp sold 9.94 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 16.23 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.08M, down from 26.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.80B market cap company. It closed at $11.51 lastly. It is down 7.64% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC EARLIER REPORTED 14.2 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF DECEMBER 5, 2017; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY NET INCOME WAS $2 BLN, DRIVEN BY TAX BENEFIT OF $2.03 BLN RELATING TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop lcon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC REPORTS 10.7 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF MAY 17 – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT IN ACCORD WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Announces New $500M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of lmmersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for Kind Heaven; 08/03/2018 – 15 Leading Esports Teams And Caesars Entertainment Team Up With The H1Z1 Pro League™ – The World’s First Professional “Battle

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Llc reported 64,082 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 233,613 were reported by Brandywine Glob Invest Ltd Liability. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Fund stated it has 0.05% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). 11,146 are owned by Mackenzie Corp. Moreover, D L Carlson Invest Group Incorporated has 0.15% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 13,360 shares. Millennium Llc has invested 0.26% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Daiwa Securities Group reported 0% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Gemmer Asset Management invested in 224 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 57,292 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Etrade Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Carlson Lp holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 282,300 shares. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The holds 55,893 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Scout Inc holds 0.42% or 523,443 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 350,150 shares. Leisure Cap Mgmt holds 0.51% or 15,371 shares.

More notable recent Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Masco Corporation (MAS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Masco Corporation’s (MAS) CEO Keith Allman on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Bank Of America Upgrades Owens, Lifts Price Target To $72 – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Masco – Get Prepared For A Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12 million and $796.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 93,405 shares to 163,405 shares, valued at $15.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE) by 21,218 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,218 shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 9.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $202.88M for 14.70 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.32% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pentwater Capital Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Comerica National Bank stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Natixis invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Veritable LP reported 21,307 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Moreover, Prudential Fin Inc has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Kj Harrison And Prtn accumulated 115,000 shares. Parametric Port Ltd Liability Com, a Washington-based fund reported 363,075 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested in 0% or 141,600 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp holds 186,191 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 6.21M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ing Groep Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 300,041 shares. New York-based Jane Street Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Beach Point Capital Limited Partnership holds 1.71 million shares or 3.68% of its portfolio. First Republic Invest Inc accumulated 43,924 shares.

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Caesars Entertainment expands sports betting footprint – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q1 Release – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Caesars Entertainment News: CZR Stock Pops on Takeover Developments – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 8, 2019 : LDOS, FL, IEX, CZR, GRUB, APC, UBER, CSCO, ANGI, MTCH, FOLD, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “MGM Resorts and Las Vegas Sands Lay Out Japan Plans – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 23, 2019.