Brant Point Investment Management Trimmed Its Holding in Casella Waste Sys (CWST) as Market Valuation Rose; Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Has Upped Its Employers Holdings (EIG) Holding by $923,640 as Stock Rose

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Casella Waste Sys Inc (CWST) by 59.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold 58,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.70% . The hedge fund held 40,096 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, down from 98,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Casella Waste Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $45.5. About 312,715 shares traded or 3.43% up from the average. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) has risen 61.00% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CWST News: 25/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 15/03/2018 – Casella Waste at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By First Analysis; 14/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Offering of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds and Remarketing of Veda Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds; 14/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Closing of $550 Million Credit Facility; 23/04/2018 – DJ Casella Waste Systems Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CWST); 14/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems Announces Offering of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Rev Bonds and Remarketing of Veda Solid Waste Disposal Rev Bonds; 08/03/2018 Casella Waste Access Event Set By First Analysis for Mar. 15; 14/05/2018 – Casella Waste at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS – ALSO, BETHLEHEM RESIDENTS DID NOT VOTE FOR TOWN’S BOARD OF SELECTMEN TO NEGOTIATE NEW LONG-TERM HOST COMMUNITY AGREEMENT WITH NCES; 03/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems Sees FY18 Rev $618M-$628M

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc increased its stake in Employers Holdings Inc (EIG) by 10.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc bought 23,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.33% . The hedge fund held 239,964 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.63M, up from 216,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in Employers Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $43.13. About 82,309 shares traded. Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) has declined 5.18% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EIG News: 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 88c Vs. -; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS 1Q OPER EPS 88C, EST. 53C; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET EARNED PREMIUMS WERE $176.6 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – DJ Employers Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EIG); 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1st-Quarter Gross Premiums Written $211.6 Million; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS INC QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $211.6 MLN, UP 7% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 88c; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q EPS 77c; 15/03/2018 EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS IN LETTER OF CREDIT PACTS W/ FHLB SF; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1st-Quarter Net Premiums Earned $176.6 Million

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, which manages about $888.86M and $594.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 53,287 shares to 112,013 shares, valued at $14.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC) by 657,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 397,618 shares, and cut its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

More notable recent Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Employers Holdings (NYSE:EIG) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Employers Holdings, Inc. Appoints John M. de Figueiredo to Board of Directors – Business Wire” on March 21, 2019. More interesting news about Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Employers Holdings, Inc. Appoints Katherine H. Antonello as Executive Vice President, Chief Actuary – Business Wire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold EIG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 24.99 million shares or 4.51% less from 26.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern reported 1.12 million shares stake. Bridgeway has 190,800 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 25,992 were reported by Bowling Portfolio Mngmt. Arizona State Retirement Sys accumulated 50,645 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc Inc has 77,100 shares. Sei Invests stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG). Victory Mgmt holds 0% or 9,034 shares. Moreover, Mason Street Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) for 10,544 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has 0.02% invested in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) for 16,463 shares. First Tru Advsr LP has 0.01% invested in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG). 64,493 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase Com. Moreover, Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al has 0.02% invested in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG). Alliancebernstein LP owns 97,696 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG). Jefferies Group Lc holds 0% or 12,876 shares in its portfolio.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12M and $796.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Data Corp New by 334,700 shares to 409,700 shares, valued at $10.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 23,639 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,639 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

More notable recent Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Casella Waste Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CWST) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Casella Waste Systems (CWST) Presents At KeyBanc Capital Markets 2019 Industrials & Basic Materials Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Casella Waste Systems Acquires Two Businesses â€“ Boon & Sons and Oceanside Rubbish – GlobeNewswire” published on November 01, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.