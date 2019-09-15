Brant Point Investment Management Raised Its Holding in Ptc (PTC) by $10.98 Million; As Old Rep Intl (ORI) Share Price Rose, Holder Qs Investors Lowered Stake by $517,462

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 308.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 123,405 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The hedge fund held 163,405 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.67M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $66.55. About 741,053 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 17/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from PTC India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 14/03/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $78; 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 24/04/2018 – PTC Explores the Use of Augmented Reality Technology for Autism; 06/03/2018 – PTC Introduces New Augmented Reality Capabilities and Spatial Tracking with Creo AR Design Share; 08/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at Conference May 15; 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns JPM Chase Comm Mtg Sec Trust 2018-PTC Certs Rtgs; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees FY EPS 31c-EPS 38c; 20/03/2018 – DOT Railroad: FRA Takes Proactive Approach to Help Railroads Meet Congressional PTC Requirement

Qs Investors Llc decreased its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp (ORI) by 14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc sold 23,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.03% . The institutional investor held 144,525 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.24M, down from 168,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Old Rep Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $22.64. About 1.12M shares traded. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 7.85% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 14/05/2018 – Old Republic Declares Regular Second Quarter Cash Dividend Of 19.5 Cents Per Share; 08/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Stk Purchase by Its ESSOP; 30/04/2018 – Five Oaks Investment Corp. Commences Transition in Strategy with Acquisition of a Commercial Real Estate Loan Portfolio and Ori; 16/05/2018 – Ori Announces Availability for Commercial Developers in Greater Boston, New York Metropolitan Area, and Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Area; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Hamlin Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Old Republic; 15/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC NAMES SMIDDY PRESIDENT & COO; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP – QTRLY NET INCOME $4.0 MLN VS $113.1 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Intl 1Q EPS 1c; 08/05/2018 – Old Republic Home Protection Announces New Sales & Marketing Leadership Positions

Analysts await Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 10.71% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.56 per share. ORI’s profit will be $151.59 million for 11.32 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Old Republic International Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98B and $9.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 44,239 shares to 45,600 shares, valued at $4.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Penumbra Inc by 28,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,490 shares, and has risen its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

