Brant Point Investment Management Position in Ptc (Put) (PTC) Has Lowered by $2.76 Million; Millennium Tvp Management Company Has Cut Holding in Chegg (CHGG) as Market Valuation Rose

Millennium Tvp Management Company decreased its stake in Chegg Inc. (CHGG) by 22.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Tvp Management Company sold 223,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The institutional investor held 778,116 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.66M, down from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Tvp Management Company who had been investing in Chegg Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $44.76. About 987,497 shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 16/05/2018 – Chegg Deepens Investment In Writing And Al With Acquisition Of WriteLab; 27/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $21; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $300 MLN TO $305 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Deepens Investment In Writing And AI With Acquisition Of WriteLab; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE, $0.02; 11/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $20; 16/05/2018 – CHEGG ACQUIRES WRITELAB; 16/05/2018 – CHEGG DEEPENS INVESTMENT IN WRITING & AI WITH PURCHASE OF WRITE; 17/05/2018 – Chegg Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/04/2018 – Chegg Sees 2018 Rev $300M-$305M

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (Put) (PTC) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69 million, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $67.27. About 1.58M shares traded or 32.59% up from the average. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 08/03/2018 – PTC Inc. at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 24/04/2018 – BigLever Software and PTC Deliver New Integration Solution for Feature-based Product Line Engineering and Product Lifecycle Management; 12/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Ptc India Financial Services Ltd. – Disclosure As Per Regulation 52(4); 02/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From PTC India Financial Services Ltd; 08/05/2018 – PTC to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees 3Q Adj EPS 30c-Adj EPS 34c; 16/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $80; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA LTD PTCI.NS SAYS PANKAJ GOEL TO ACT AS CFO; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees 3Q Rev $310M-$315M; 10/05/2018 – Global Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market 2018-2022 with Autodesk, Dassault Systmes, PTC & Siemens Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold CHGG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 139.63 million shares or 25.02% more from 111.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kwmg Ltd Llc invested in 368 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability owns 3,100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Management invested in 0.08% or 10,227 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited accumulated 910,470 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 26,000 shares. Stifel Fincl has invested 0% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). 403 are owned by Panagora Asset Incorporated. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 77,169 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn, California-based fund reported 757,153 shares. 11,942 were accumulated by Prudential Financial. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc owns 117,040 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Granahan Invest Mngmt Ma has 0.91% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 444,315 shares. Hitchwood LP invested in 0.69% or 1.26M shares. Hbk Ltd Partnership has 50,840 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Bank stated it has 16,419 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.68 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Llc reported 5,169 shares. 1.52M were accumulated by Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Ci Incorporated owns 42,250 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Captrust Fincl Advsr invested in 2,088 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 652,577 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking holds 92,750 shares. 379 were reported by Regions Fincl Corporation. Moreover, Eagle Asset has 0.65% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 1.33 million shares. Asset One Ltd has invested 0.03% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv accumulated 0.02% or 30,513 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc holds 0% or 200 shares. Ameriprise Fincl reported 0.02% stake. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 160,160 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advisors Inc holds 0% or 28,000 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 3,000 shares or 0% of the stock.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12M and $796.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE) by 21,218 shares to 121,218 shares, valued at $2.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 11,837 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,837 shares, and has risen its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).