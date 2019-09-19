Brant Point Investment Management Position In O Reilly Automotive New (ORLY) Was Has Increased; As Novo (NVO) Market Value Declined, Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Has Lifted Position by $1.32 Million

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY) by 8.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The hedge fund held 21,480 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.93 million, up from 19,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $392.8. About 181,898 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 09/05/2018 – S&P REVISES O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTO SEES 2Q EPS $15.30 TO $15.40, EST. $4.010; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTO 1Q EPS $3.61, EST. $3.58; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Greg Henslee Elected as Director on Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY COMPARABLE STORE SALES RISE OF 2% TO 4%; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $15.30 TO $15.40; 05/03/2018 Anodot to Showcase Raw Streaming Data to Al-Based Analytics and Exhibit at O’Reilly’s Strata Data Conference; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Announces Leadership Succession and Update to Target Leverage Ratio; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Adjusted Debt to EBITDAR Target Leverage Ratio Updated to 2.50 Times; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Fox News Seek to Dismiss Defamation Suit

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 54.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc bought 25,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 73,746 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.76M, up from 47,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $51.81. About 1.24 million shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 05/04/2018 – NOVO NORDISK AND EPIDESTINY TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT NOVO NORDISK HAS OBTAINED AN EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE LICENCE TO EPIDESTINY’S SICKLE CELL DISEASE (SCD) PROGRAMME, EPI01; 24/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence Shows Clinically Meaningful Weight Loss in People Receiving Saxenda(R); 02/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk Now Sees Sales Growth and Op Profit Growth in DKK 6 Pct Pts and 9 Pct Pts Lower Than Local Currencies Respectively; 23/05/2018 – Epigen Biosciences and Novo Nordisk Will Collaborate on Developing EPGN696 for Diabetic Kidney Disease and Other Indications; 05/03/2018 REG-Novo Nordisk A/S – Share repurchase programme; 26/03/2018 – REG-FDA approves inclusion of data on cardiovascular outcomes and severe hypoglycaemia in the Tresiba® label; 05/04/2018 – Laboratoire Francais du Fractionnement et des Biotechnologies S.A. vs Novo Nordisk Healthcare AG | FWD Entered | 04/05/2018; 04/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK BUYS B SHRS WORTH DKK 1,038M FROM NOVO HOLDINGS; 31/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk: Phase 3a Trial Completed of Pioneer 2, With Oral Semaglutide; 04/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK – TRANSACTION PART OF CO’S 2018 SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAMME OF UP TO DKK 14.0 BLN TO BE EXECUTED DURING 12 MONTHS PERIOD FROM 1 FEBRUARY 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold ORLY shares while 237 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 62.03 million shares or 1.27% less from 62.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Serv Net Lc holds 0.01% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) or 560 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Liability Corp holds 0.09% or 350 shares. Brinker Capital owns 1,648 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 39,397 shares. Manufacturers Life The owns 73,686 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 250 shares or 0% of the stock. Us Bancshares De holds 0.03% or 25,103 shares. Camarda Fin Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 8 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Com holds 232 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fort Limited Partnership accumulated 1,372 shares. Blackrock holds 0.09% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) or 6.02 million shares. Hedeker Wealth Lc has invested 1.1% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Lord Abbett Limited Liability Company reported 55,002 shares. Horrell Capital Mngmt holds 21,681 shares or 3.9% of its portfolio.

