Brant Point Investment Management Position in Masco (MAS) Has Decreased by $2.17 Million as Valuation Rose; Bahl & Gaynor Trimmed Its Hasbro (HAS) Stake by $21.92 Million; Share Value Rose

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 32.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc analyzed 55,569 shares as the company's stock rose 3.71% . The hedge fund held 116,451 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58M, down from 172,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $11.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $40.73. About 1.89 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc decreased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 78.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc analyzed 257,931 shares as the company's stock rose 18.68% . The institutional investor held 72,691 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18M, down from 330,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $13.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $110.47. About 455,649 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 22.14% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500.

Analysts await Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $2.19 EPS, up 13.47% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.93 per share. HAS’s profit will be $271.69M for 12.61 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Hasbro, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 180.77% EPS growth.

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold HAS shares while 140 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 109.83 million shares or 0.88% less from 110.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 1.49% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Kornitzer Capital Management Inc Ks invested in 7,150 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Millennium Mgmt Limited accumulated 279,061 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 18,125 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Company Tn reported 0% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Cap Research Global has invested 0.4% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Cleararc Cap Inc has 0.04% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 2,799 shares. Utah Retirement System invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). First Interstate Bancshares has invested 0.04% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). The Utah-based Albion Fin Ut has invested 0.41% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Burney owns 18,502 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Trustmark Retail Bank Department holds 0% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 350 shares. Alethea Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 11,892 shares. Ftb Advsr accumulated 0% or 380 shares. Dimensional Fund LP reported 500,464 shares stake.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63B and $10.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Interstate Banc Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 42,865 shares to 531,689 shares, valued at $21.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI) by 65,707 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.59 million shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V).

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $197.39M for 14.55 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% negative EPS growth.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12 million and $796.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 23,639 shares to 43,639 shares, valued at $4.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 11,837 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,837 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Water Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 65,193 shares or 3.68% of its portfolio. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 93,905 shares stake. Shell Asset Mngmt reported 24,088 shares. Moreover, Central Bancorporation Tru Company has 0.46% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Basswood Cap Limited Liability Company reported 174,565 shares stake. Delphi Mngmt Ma holds 1.28% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 35,085 shares. Colony Gru Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Moreover, Norinchukin Bank & Trust The has 0.03% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 55,893 shares. Adage Grp Limited Co has 0.1% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Cadence Cap Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 19,855 shares or 0.07% of the stock. The Connecticut-based Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership has invested 0.26% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Natixis Ltd Partnership owns 99,740 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Telemus Ltd Liability reported 20,899 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Eastern Savings Bank has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Westpac Banking holds 0% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) or 20,060 shares.

Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS)