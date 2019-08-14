Brant Point Investment Management Position In Keycorp New (KEY) Was Has Lifted; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Has Increased Its Position by $5.16 Million

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 5700.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 222,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The hedge fund held 226,217 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, up from 3,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $16.45. About 8.86 million shares traded or 0.53% up from the average. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Noninterest Income $601; 29/03/2018 – KeyBank Enters Into Agreement to Sell Key Insurance & Benefits Services, Inc. to USI Insurance Services; 23/04/2018 – KEYCORP KEY.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24.5; 25/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 29/05/2018 – Federal Signal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ KeyCorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEY); 29/03/2018 – KeyCorp: Acquired Key Insurance & Benefits Services Inc. as Part of 2016 Merger With First Niagara Fincl Group; 30/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 29/05/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2901% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca bought 2,901 shares as the company's stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,001 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34M, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $902.42B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $39.42 during the last trading session, reaching $1824.34. About 4.08M shares traded or 9.12% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/03/2018 – U.S. CPSC – AMAZON HAS RECEIVED 53 REPORTS OF POWER BANKS OVERHEATING IN THE U.S., INCLUDING 1 REPORT OF CHEMICAL BURNS; 08/05/2018 – Selling products on Amazon drives traffic to Chico's boutiques: CEO; 26/04/2018 – AMZN: Amazon is raising the price of Amazon Prime from $99 to $119, effective May 11. Last time Amazon raised pricing on Prime was March 2014. – ! $AMZN; 23/05/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Enables Greater Visibility and Governance for Containerized Environments through Support of Amazon Ela; 08/03/2018 – Should Amazon Be Shopping for Wayfair? — Barron's Blog; 12/04/2018 – Artificial Intelligence Method for Body Language Analysis by Boston-Area Mental Health Company Brain Power is Featured on Amazon Web Services Blog; 03/04/2018 – Amazon Music Announces lmmersive Programming Experience The Soundboard with Elton John; 29/05/2018 – Russia takes on Amazon and Google with its own smart speaker; 12/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO ADD BUSINESS SETTINGS TO ALEXA: AXIOS; 11/03/2018 – Uber has hired a top Amazon voice exec as head of product as Daniel Graf departs:

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Aspen Aerogels: Gross Margin Is Key – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does KeyCorp’s (NYSE:KEY) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Key Earnings Week As Amazon, Boeing, Alphabet, Facebook Results All Expected – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Roku Stock Will Be an Unstoppable Behemoth for This Key Reason – Investorplace.com” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “KeyCorp: A Cleveland-Community Bank, Paying A Healthy Dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

