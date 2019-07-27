Brant Point Investment Management Position in Jack In The Box (JACK) Trimmed by $1.48 Million as Market Value Declined; Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Has Raised Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding by $1.30 Million as Stock Declined

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 17.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold 18,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 85,012 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.89M, down from 103,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $75.76. About 366,135 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.86% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.29% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Increase of Approximately Flat to Up 1.0%; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 15/05/2018 – Samlyn Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Jack in the Box; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Term Loan; 30/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Completes Sale of Qdoba to Affiliates of Apollo Global Management for About $305M Cash; 19/04/2018 – DJ Jack in the Box Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JACK); 17/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Hit by Rising Potato Costs in Sign of Inflation

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 40.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc bought 5,261 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,115 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48M, up from 12,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $4.24 during the last trading session, reaching $252.94. About 3.28 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Envision Healthcare Corporation’s senior secured term loan to Ba2 and affirms B1 CFR; outlook changed to stable; 02/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group and Humana are launching a pilot program to study whether blockchain technology can help track provider information; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO DROP OUT OF BIDDING FOR ENVISION HEALTH; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Amil Receives Award for Improving Health Care Outcomes in Brazil; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BAA3 RATINGS TO DAVITA’S SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN ADD-ONS; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Statement on Trump Administration’s Drug Policy Proposal; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; BOOSTS YEAR FORECAST; 16/05/2018 – Passport Adds Tahoe Resources, Exits UnitedHealth: 13F; 13/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS UNITEDHEALTH’S IFS RATINGS AT ‘AA-‘; OUTLOOK STAB

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12 million and $796.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 222,317 shares to 226,217 shares, valued at $3.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 93,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,405 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Analysts await Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 1.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $1 per share. JACK’s profit will be $26.08M for 18.75 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Jack in the Box Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.02% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold JACK shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 2.23% less from 27.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,916 were reported by Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 66,225 shares. Vanguard Gp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Gam Hldg Ag holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 7,117 shares. Bluemountain Cap Limited Liability Company owns 0.09% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 96,702 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). 448,922 were accumulated by Wells Fargo Com Mn. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 43,182 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 5,327 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owns 755,565 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 170,000 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Blackrock Inc reported 3.08M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Swiss National Bank & Trust has 46,900 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 39,425 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polaris Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 199,942 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 3.07 million shares stake. The California-based Polaris Greystone Fin Group Lc has invested 1.32% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Bancshares Of Nova Scotia invested in 285,832 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Mckinley Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation Delaware reported 98,300 shares stake. Moreover, Castleark Mgmt has 0.73% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 78,152 shares. Edgestream Prns LP owns 9,630 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Personal Cap Advsrs Corp reported 179,716 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. 59,612 are held by Qs Limited Co. Northwestern Mutual Wealth owns 129,981 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Bragg Fincl Advisors Incorporated has 34,668 shares for 1.11% of their portfolio. Affinity Advsrs Lc reported 42,458 shares or 2.15% of all its holdings. Ancora Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.74% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Sectoral Asset Mgmt reported 1.03% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Mackay Shields Ltd Company, a New York-based fund reported 399,675 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

