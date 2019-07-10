Brant Point Investment Management Lowered Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Stake by $2.12 Million; Hedeker Wealth Management Group Lifted Prologis Com (PLD) Holding by $356,748

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Prologis Inc Com (PLD) by 19.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 5,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,749 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23M, up from 29,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $83.02. About 2.23 million shares traded or 1.31% up from the average. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 16.56% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: Fibra Prologis secures five-year loan; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Dct Industrial Trust Ratings On Review For Upgrade Following Prologis’ Announcement To Acquire Dct; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q Net 5.01c; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Rev $693.7M; 26/04/2018 – Norway’s sovereign fund and Prologis sell logistics properties; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q FFO 4.58c/Shr; 29/04/2018 – Prologis to Buy DCT Industrial Trust for $8.4 Billion; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: At Closing, It Is Anticipated That Philip L. Hawkins Will Join the Prologis Bd of Directors; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES 2018 CORE FFO SHR $2.95 TO $3.01

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 24.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold 4,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.71% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 15,112 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.51M, down from 20,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $4.6 during the last trading session, reaching $457.54. About 303,071 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES HIGHER SALES, VOLUMES FROM LOWES DEAL IN ’18; 16/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co expected to post earnings of $3.16 a share – Earnings Preview; 22/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Core Net Sales Increasing by a Mid-To-High Single Digit Percentage; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Expects Incremental Sales From the Valspar Acquisition to Be Approximately $600 M for April and May in 2nd Quarter; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Net $250.1M; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q EPS $2.62; 20/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 15/03/2018 Sherwin-Williams Packaging Coatings Price Increase in Asia

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Florida-based Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0.1% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Bourgeon Cap Mgmt Limited Co invested in 69,205 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset has invested 0.03% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Moreover, Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has 0.4% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 1.65M shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Allstate Corp accumulated 84,496 shares. Moors And Cabot Inc reported 3,244 shares. Etrade Cap Management reported 4,285 shares. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0.12% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Corporation owns 120,617 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 27,277 shares. Oppenheimer And stated it has 38,722 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Northern Corp reported 10.85 million shares stake. Brown Advisory invested in 0.02% or 83,954 shares.

More notable recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Commentary: How To Find The Right Investors For Your LogisticsTech Venture – Benzinga” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Blackstone, Prologis Both Suitors For GLP’s U.S. Warehouse Business – Benzinga” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Dulles passengers might catch something new as they come in for a landing: Rooftop ads – Washington Business Journal” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Sherwin-Williams Faces Pressure Overseas – Motley Fool” on April 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sherwin-Williams -1% after margins tighten – Seeking Alpha” published on January 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sherwin Williams Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sherwin-Williams Too Expensive Still – Seeking Alpha” published on December 16, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Monmouth Real Estate Yields 5% And Is Now An Even Stronger Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $6.37 EPS, up 11.17% or $0.64 from last year’s $5.73 per share. SHW’s profit will be $583.02 million for 17.96 P/E if the $6.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 76.94% EPS growth.

