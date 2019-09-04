Brant Point Investment Management Lowered Jack In The Box (JACK) Holding by $1.48 Million; Shares Declined; As Valero Energy (VLO) Valuation Declined, Holder Advisors Asset Management Cut Its Stake

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 17.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold 18,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The hedge fund held 85,012 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.89M, down from 103,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $85.59. About 108,543 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 30/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Jack in the Box May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees Approximately 25 Restaurants Opening System-Wide in FY18; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Maturity Date for Both Revolving Credit Facility and Term Loan Extended to March 2020; 21/03/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX AMENDS CREDIT PACT; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 2.3% Position in Jack in the Box; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200M SHARE REPURCHASE; 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Inc. Amends Credit Agreement

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc sold 5,216 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 77,824 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60 million, down from 83,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $74.89. About 779,995 shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 25/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282773 – VALERO MCKEE REFINERY; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – CAPITAL INVESTMENT PLANS FOR 2018 REMAIN AT $2.7 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Valero and CVR Energy Biofuel Blending Costs Diverge in 1Q 2018; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON, VALERO REFINERIES IN TEXAS CITY, TEXAS, LOSE POWER DUE TO SUBSTATION FIRE; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Valero Energy’s Proposed Snr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 19/04/2018 – VALERO SAYS TEXAS CITY REFINERY FIRE STARTED AT 5PM; 19/04/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY REFINERY BLAST HAPPENED ON A UNIT: OFFICIAL; 19/04/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY RUNNING AT 10 PERCENT ABOVE CAPACITY; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – BOARD APPROVED CONSTRUCTION OF A 45 MEGAWATT COGENERATION PLANT AT PEMBROKE REFINERY; 14/05/2018 – Pegasus Announces Sale of Pure Biofuels Del Peru to Valero

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12 million and $796.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 29,098 shares to 45,147 shares, valued at $4.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE) by 21,218 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,218 shares, and has risen its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP).

Analysts await Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 22.08% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.77 per share. JACK’s profit will be $24.38 million for 22.76 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Jack in the Box Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.15% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 22.08% or $0.17 from last year's $0.77 per share. JACK's profit will be $24.38 million for 22.76 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Jack in the Box Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.73 EPS, down 13.93% or $0.28 from last year's $2.01 per share. VLO's profit will be $716.93M for 10.82 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.51 actual EPS reported by Valero Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.73 EPS, down 13.93% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.01 per share. VLO’s profit will be $716.93M for 10.82 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.51 actual EPS reported by Valero Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.57% EPS growth.

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50 billion and $5.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 21,454 shares to 187,501 shares, valued at $14.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Calamos Convertible Opportunit (CHI) by 255,239 shares in the quarter, for a total of 612,333 shares, and has risen its stake in Realty Income (NYSE:O).