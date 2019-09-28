Brant Point Investment Management Lowered Its Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Position; Davis Selected Advisers Has Decreased Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) Stake By $744,480

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) stake by 33.2% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION)’s stock declined 7.23%. The Brant Point Investment Management Llc holds 50,307 shares with $2.31M value, down from 75,307 last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N A now has $7.85B valuation. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $44.36. About 1.12M shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 12/04/2018 – Jill Vaughan Named First Female Honoree In Texas Bankers Hall Of Fame; 26/04/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Board Declares Dividends; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q Net $231M; 09/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ZIONS’ RATINGS & STABLE OUTLOOK; 25/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $542 MILLION, UP 11 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Zions’ Ratings And Stable Outlook; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Tax Reform Reduced Tax Rate to 23% Vs. Mid-To-Low 30% Range; 24/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60

Davis Selected Advisers decreased Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) stake by 4.43% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Davis Selected Advisers sold 5,280 shares as Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE)’s stock rose 3.08%. The Davis Selected Advisers holds 113,937 shares with $16.08M value, down from 119,217 last quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. now has $17.37B valuation. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $153.11. About 888,752 shares traded or 36.93% up from the average. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate : Moglia Will Continue His Responsibilities as Chief Investment Officer; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q EPS $1.32; 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC – MOGLIA WILL CONTINUE HIS RESPONSIBILITIES AS CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 12/04/2018 – Alexandria LaunchLabs, the Premier Life Science Startup Platform, to Open in Fall 2018 at the Alexandria Center at One Kendall Square in the Heart of East Cambridge; 20/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Jennifer J. Banks And Larry J. Diamond As Co-Chief Operating Officers; 10/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC. APPOINTS MARC E. BINDA AS TREASURER; 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES SAYS PETER MOGLIA’S TITLE WAS AMENDED BY BOARD TO CO-CEO & CO-CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 22 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alexandria Real Estate Equities In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARE); 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q REV. $320.1M, EST. $317.6M

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) stake by 1,600 shares to 21,480 valued at $7.93 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) stake by 4,200 shares and now owns 30,348 shares. Waste Connections Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.89 million for 10.17 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.15 in 2019Q1.

Among 5 analysts covering Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Zions Bancorp has $5600 highest and $5000 lowest target. $51.20’s average target is 15.42% above currents $44.36 stock price. Zions Bancorp had 9 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, April 4. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, July 23. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $5000 target in Wednesday, September 11 report. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, August 6 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Thursday, September 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.36 in 2019Q1.

Among 3 analysts covering Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE:ARE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Alexandria Real Estate has $16200 highest and $136 lowest target. $148.33’s average target is -3.12% below currents $153.11 stock price. Alexandria Real Estate had 6 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, August 6 with “Buy”. The stock of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, August 13. The stock of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Barclays Capital.

Analysts await Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.75 EPS, up 5.42% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.66 per share. ARE’s profit will be $198.48 million for 21.87 P/E if the $1.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.16% EPS growth.

