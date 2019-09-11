Brant Point Investment Management Lifted Position in Vail Resorts (MTN) as Stock Rose; Tiger Legatus Capital Management Has Lowered Stake in Descartes Sys Group (DSGX) by $4.03 Million as Stock Declined

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (DSGX) by 69.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc sold 111,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, down from 161,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Descartes Sys Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $39.65. About 47,795 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 14.15% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 08/03/2018 – Descartes Showcases Logistics Technology Platform Innovations at Global User and Partner Conference; 06/03/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 30/05/2018 – DESCARTES 1Q EPS 9C; 09/04/2018 – Active Nutrition International Takes PowerBar and Dymatize Online Using the Descartes pixi* Warehouse Management Solution; 05/03/2018 – DESCARTES 4Q EPS 9C; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 31/05/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : ALL FIGURES IN C$; 08/05/2018 – Vigilant Enhances Global Trade Compliance Managed Services with Content Solutions from Descartes; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q Rev $67M; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys 1.5% Position in Descartes Systems

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) by 190.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 4,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 7,251 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Vail Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $238.67. About 125,481 shares traded. Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has declined 10.07% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTN News: 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – COMPANY IS NOW EXPECTING RESORT REPORTED EBITDA TO BE BETWEEN $607 MLN AND $627 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 09/04/2018 – NIKKO ASSET GLOBAL STRATEGIST JOHN VAIL ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 08/03/2018 – Vail Resorts 2Q EPS $5.67; 08/03/2018 – Vail Resorts Raises Dividend to $1.47; 06/04/2018 – SPRI to Host Vail International Shoulder Summit; 19/04/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – SEASON-TO-DATE TOTAL LIFT TICKET REVENUE AT COMPANY’S NORTH AMERICAN MOUNTAIN RESORTS, WAS UP 3.7%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Vail Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTN); 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – APPROVED A 40% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $1.47 PER SHARE; 26/03/2018 – CDOT: Closures Continue Through Monday on Westbound I-70 at Vail Pass for Road Repairs Mar 25, 2018; 19/04/2018 – VAIL: N. AMER SEASON-TO-DATE TOTAL SKIER VISITS DOWN 1.9% Y/Y

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold MTN shares while 96 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 36.76 million shares or 0.22% less from 36.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 418,245 shares. Eulav Asset Management holds 0.5% or 55,000 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 1,350 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,070 shares. Oppenheimer owns 17,226 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Td Asset Management holds 59,731 shares. Markston Ltd Liability reported 50 shares. Archon Partners Limited Com has invested 1.05% of its portfolio in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Franklin Resource Incorporated accumulated 0.02% or 186,107 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 50 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Hanson Mcclain Inc has 0% invested in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) for 9 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Llc holds 0.01% in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) or 1,425 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt owns 0.03% invested in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) for 5,206 shares. Pennsylvania Tru holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) for 157,420 shares.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12 million and $796.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 200,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $56.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 30,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,933 shares, and cut its stake in Syneos Health Inc.