Brant Point Investment Management Lifted Its Constellation Brands (STZ) Stake by $1.45 Million; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Value Rose, Carlson Capital Management Has Lifted Position

Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management bought 183 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 740 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, up from 557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $978.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $35.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1988.3. About 4.35 million shares traded or 9.86% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – Amazon will now deliver packages to Prime members’ cars; 03/04/2018 – Trump Is Said to Dine With Oracle’s Catz, an Amazon Competitor; 07/05/2018 – ING Adds NXP Semi, Exits Shire, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 20/04/2018 – James Comey will speak at Amazon ‘Fishbowl’ event on Monday; 16/03/2018 – Walmart could help one of India’s top e-commerce start-ups compete with Amazon; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health and McKesson are among the companies that have been seen as vulnerable to Amazon’s entry into health care; 26/04/2018 – Seattle Times: Walmart seeks to take on Amazon in India with Flipkart; 22/05/2018 – Amazon Pushes Facial Recognition to Police, Prompting Outcry Over Surveillance; 26/04/2018 – Looking Ahead to Amazon’s First-Quarter Earnings; 10/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – RYANAIR PLANS TO CLOSE THE VAST MAJORITY OF ITS DATACENTERS OVER THE NEXT THREE YEARS

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 166.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 8,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 13,309 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $198.04. About 2.15M shares traded or 23.51% up from the average. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 13/03/2018 – Hughes Ships First Gateways for the Ground Network to Support OneWeb’s Low Earth Orbit Constellation; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 EPS $9.38-EPS $9.68; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE EPS $1.90; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Constellation Software at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $900 MILLION USD TO INCREASE CAPACITY AT ITS PLANT IN CIUDAD OBREGÓN; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q Adj EPS $1.90; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: TESTING SVEDKA SPIKED SELTZERS IN SUMMER 2018; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 17/05/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Criminal charges filed against former Constellation Health execs; 20/03/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: A Constellation bankruptcy… featuring a grand jury

