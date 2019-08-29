Brant Point Investment Management Lifted Ferro (FOE) Holding; Conning Decreased Blackrock (BLK) Holding as Share Price Declined

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Ferro Corp (FOE) by 21.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 21,218 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The hedge fund held 121,218 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ferro Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $852.92 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.58% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $10.41. About 30,129 shares traded. Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) has declined 33.38% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FOE News: 13/03/2018 – TUPY SAYS FERNANDO DE RIZZO NAMED CEO, REPLACES SARDINHA FERRO; 19/04/2018 – Ferro at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 09/05/2018 – Ferro at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 19/03/2018 – TRONC SAYS MICHAEL FERRO RETIRES FROM BOARD POST LA TIMES SALE; 15/05/2018 – MetalBulletin: FOCUS: Ferro-chrome quarterly benchmark still has its place in the short term; 26/04/2018 – FERRO BOOSTS SENIOR-SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE TO $500M; 19/04/2018 – Rackspace Names Jay Ferro SVP and Chief Customer Officer; 09/03/2018 MOIL LTD MOIL.NS – TO SETUP FERRO ALLOYS PLANT AT GUMGAON MINE WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT OF 1.55 BLN RUPEES; 26/03/2018 – Global Ferro Fluids Market to Reach US$ 73.9 Mn by 2025 – Persistence Market Research

Conning Inc decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 6.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc sold 5,717 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 83,627 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.74 million, down from 89,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $5.17 during the last trading session, reaching $419.01. About 179,496 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 28/03/2018 – BlackRock Announces Results of Shareholder Vote at Joint Special Meeting Relating to Reorganizations of Three New Jersey Municipal Closed-End Funds; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 17/04/2018 – REG-BlackRock Smll Cos: Change in Investment Management Fee; 17/04/2018 – BLACKROCK, TO BUY PRIVATE CREDIT MANAGER TENNENBAUM CAPITAL; 17/04/2018 – The Washington Times: BREAKING: David Hogg calls for boycotts of Blackrock, Vanguard Group; 09/05/2018 – BlackRock will get a seat on the personal finance start-up’s board and work with Acorns to develop tools to encourage millennial and Gen Z investing; 04/04/2018 – BlackRock’s Peter Hayes Is a Little Bit Cautious on High-Yield (Video); 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Institutional Trust Company NA Buys 2.8% of Aptiv; 04/04/2018 – BlackRock’s Rieder Sees 3.25% Yield, Rejecting Bond-Market Rally; 14/03/2018 – BlackRock Emerging Europe Plc: Director Declaration

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zevenbergen Capital Invests Lc owns 2,106 shares. New York-based Mackay Shields Lc has invested 0.07% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 56,662 shares. Cypress Group Incorporated accumulated 4,314 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Netherlands-based Pggm has invested 0.01% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd invested in 0.13% or 644 shares. Nordea Management holds 59,290 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Newfocus Fincl Grp Inc Limited Co invested in 1.08% or 5,070 shares. Rbf Lc holds 0.3% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) or 6,000 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Inc invested 0.22% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). 2,000 are owned by Hudson Bay Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership. 2,230 were reported by E&G Advsr Lp. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 22,180 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability has 57 shares.

Analysts await BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $7.09 earnings per share, down 5.72% or $0.43 from last year’s $7.52 per share. BLK’s profit will be $1.10B for 14.77 P/E if the $7.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.41 actual earnings per share reported by BlackRock, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.61% EPS growth.

Conning Inc, which manages about $80.03 billion and $3.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TCP) by 15,330 shares to 51,987 shares, valued at $1.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 8,586 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400,595 shares, and has risen its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold FOE shares while 53 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 83.51 million shares or 6.02% more from 78.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase &, a New York-based fund reported 2.27 million shares. Moody Comml Bank Trust Division holds 0% or 381 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial reported 645,479 shares. Cwm Limited Com stated it has 12 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Glenmede Trust Na has 0.15% invested in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) for 1.80 million shares. Brown Advisory invested in 0% or 12,348 shares. Boston Prns has 0.02% invested in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) for 664,755 shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited holds 10,550 shares. Ironwood Management Limited Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 68,243 shares. Virtu Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) for 11,326 shares. Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 322,889 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Us Commercial Bank De holds 0% or 38,727 shares. 72,309 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 366,374 shares.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12M and $796.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 97,300 shares to 350,020 shares, valued at $4.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 21,935 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,145 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (KRE).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $348,715 activity. 17,000 shares valued at $270,640 were bought by Thomas Peter T on Thursday, May 9.