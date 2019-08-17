Brant Point Investment Management Increases Stake in Cdw (CDW); Dorman Products (DORM) Shareholder Tributary Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $3.31 Million as Stock Price Declined

Tributary Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dorman Products Inc (DORM) by 12.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc sold 37,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.10% . The institutional investor held 253,877 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.36 million, down from 291,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dorman Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $73.53. About 163,408 shares traded. Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has declined 2.44% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DORM News: 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q EPS 93C; 13/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dorman Products, Arch Capital Group, Acacia Communications,; 12/03/2018 – Dorman Products Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 12/03/2018 Dorman Products Trading Activity Jumps to Five Times Average; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Net $30.6M; 23/03/2018 – Tennessee DOL: Governor Haslam, Commissioner Rolfe Announce Dorman Products to Expand in Portland; 11/05/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: There are now reports of a possible school shooting at TWO school in CA – a high school and an; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Rev $227.3M; 23/05/2018 – Dorman Products, Inc. Uses Attunity Gold Client to Recognize Increased Efficiencies in Its SAP® Environment

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 181.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 54,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The hedge fund held 84,534 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $111.69. About 455,072 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 17 investors sold DORM shares while 69 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 25.64 million shares or 4.24% less from 26.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bankshares, Michigan-based fund reported 49,458 shares. M&T Bankshares holds 0% or 7,319 shares. Aqr Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 7,936 shares. Coldstream Capital reported 2,366 shares. Channing Capital Management Ltd owns 432,635 shares for 1.76% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) for 433 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 201,000 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Lord Abbett And Limited Liability Company holds 0.2% or 695,580 shares. D E Shaw stated it has 0% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 14,901 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Anchor Cap Advsr Ltd Liability holds 264,294 shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc owns 841 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill has invested 0.16% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Etrade Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Shaker Limited Liability Corp Oh owns 6,600 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio.

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lam Resh Corp Com (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3,600 shares to 11,300 shares, valued at $2.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 44,005 shares in the quarter, for a total of 338,071 shares, and has risen its stake in South St Corp Com (NASDAQ:SSB).

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12M and $796.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Syneos Health Inc by 10,551 shares to 59,335 shares, valued at $3.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Primerica Inc (NYSE:PRI) by 15,526 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,474 shares, and cut its stake in Casella Waste Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CWST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold CDW shares while 160 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 128.56 million shares or 2.05% less from 131.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor Lc holds 2,116 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 28,887 are owned by Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg Sa. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt holds 0.04% or 16,629 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Inv reported 10,720 shares stake. Balyasny Asset Limited Co holds 0.01% or 14,424 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys, a California-based fund reported 241,824 shares. Globeflex Cap Ltd Partnership reported 28,784 shares. Principal Fin Gp accumulated 22,376 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.49% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Schroder Investment Management Group Inc holds 0.01% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) or 80,800 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc holds 34 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. One Trading Ltd Partnership reported 0% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). 2,747 were accumulated by Petrus Co Lta. 2,677 are owned by Regentatlantic Cap Lc. 1.39 million were accumulated by Alliancebernstein L P.

