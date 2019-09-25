Brant Point Investment Management Increases Position in Ptc (Put) (PTC); As Schlumberger (SLB) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Telemark Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $11.70 Million

Telemark Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc sold 300,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 700,000 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.82 million, down from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $35.37. About 8.57M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Ptc Inc (Put) (PTC) by 125% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.08M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $66.98. About 391,922 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 03/04/2018 – C-RAD AB: C-RAD SIGNS STRATEGIC PACT TO EQUIP ZON-PTC, A; 24/04/2018 – BigLever Software and PTC Deliver New Integration Solution for Feature-based Product Line Engineering and Product Lifecycle Management; 08/03/2018 – Staples Solutions Goes Live with PTC’s Retail Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Solution; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 39.3B RUPEES; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY18 TOTAL REVENUE $1,250 MLN – $1,260 MLN; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA LTD PTCI.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 39.25 BLN RUPEES VS 31.59 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA LTD PTCI.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 4 RUPEES PER SHARE; 10/05/2018 – Global Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market 2018-2022 with Autodesk, Dassault Systmes, PTC & Siemens Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/05/2018 – PTC Continues Competitive Momentum with New and Expanded Creo Customers; 12/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Ptc India Financial Services Ltd. – Disclosure As Per Regulation 52(4)

More notable recent PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The 10 Biggest IoT Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on September 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PTC -11% after beat-and-lower, downgrades – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “PTC Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) – PRNewswire” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “BID Group to Leverage PTC ThingWorx to Improve Factory Operations and Digitally Transform the Lumber Processing Industry – Business Wire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 40 investors sold PTC shares while 137 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 65.19 million shares or 3.25% less from 67.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. River And Mercantile Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership owns 22,418 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt Communication has invested 0.01% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). North Carolina-based Captrust Financial Advsrs has invested 0.01% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 979 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Company owns 0.05% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 11,038 shares. Pillar Pacific Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Oak Ridge Invests Limited Co holds 4,794 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 6,900 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd. Paradigm Capital New York holds 0.33% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) or 40,000 shares. Victory Cap Inc has 0.07% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 399,310 shares. Sei Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Inc Ok holds 0.5% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 111,745 shares. Moreover, Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Moreover, Raymond James Fincl Services Advsr has 0% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 29,000 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As invested in 10,955 shares.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12M and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 36,714 shares to 56,012 shares, valued at $3.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (Put) (NYSE:SERV) by 39,734 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,000 shares, and cut its stake in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Schlumberger’s (NYSE:SLB) Share Price Down A Worrying 64%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger upgraded, Halliburton downgraded in Barclays rating shuffle – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Heico, Schlumberger And More – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03 million for 21.57 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 16 are owned by Stevens First Principles Invest Advisors. Victory Cap has 298,430 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.22% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 359,592 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bank & Trust holds 0.18% or 32,330 shares in its portfolio. Heritage Invsts reported 0.48% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Trust Co Of Oklahoma reported 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Charles Schwab Inc holds 7.02M shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Buckingham Cap Incorporated invested in 10,547 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Van Eck Associates Corp holds 0.85% or 4.46M shares in its portfolio. Arrowgrass Cap Prns (Us) Limited Partnership accumulated 123,437 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company Ny invested in 0.01% or 5,507 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0.11% or 3.14M shares. 18,360 are owned by Franklin Street Advisors Nc. Viking Fund Management Ltd Llc, North Dakota-based fund reported 6,000 shares. Moreno Evelyn V holds 86,420 shares.

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03 million and $871.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Angies List Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 250,000 shares to 600,000 shares, valued at $7.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Baker Hughes.