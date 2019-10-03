Brant Point Investment Management Increases Position in Jack In The Box (JACK); As Visa (V) Stock Value Rose, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Has Boosted by $427,656 Its Stake

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 14.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 12,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The hedge fund held 97,512 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.94 million, up from 85,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $92.18. About 178,725 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR FY 2018; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Completes Sale of Qdoba to Affiliates of Apollo Global Management for About $305M Cash; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Increase of Approximately Flat to Up 1.0%; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees Approximately 25 Restaurants Opening System-Wide in FY18; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Maturity Date for Both Revolving Credit Facility and Term Loan Extended to March 2020; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Inc. Amends Credit Agreement; 30/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 21/03/2018 Jack in the Box Inc. Completes Sale of Qdoba Restaurant Corporation; 19/04/2018 – DJ Jack in the Box Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JACK)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 3.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc bought 2,472 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 71,082 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.34M, up from 68,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $386.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $172.3. About 5.13 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 25/04/2018 – VISA – HAVE APPLICATION IN TO BECOME INTERNATIONAL PAYMENT PROVIDER IN CHINA; HOPING CHINESE GOVT LOOK FAVOURABLY UPON APPLICATION – CONF CALL; 23/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V); 28/05/2018 – Russian Oligarch, After Visa Troubles in Britain, Surfaces in Israel; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR DEMANDING INTERNATIONAL STAFF POSTED TO BRITAIN FOR LESS THAN SIX MONTHS TO BE ABLE TO TRAVEL WITHOUT HAVING TO APPLY FOR A WORK VISA AHEAD OF TIME; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH AT HIGH-20’S, SAW MID-20’S; 08/03/2018 – BBVA, Visa and ABN Amro join investment in German fintech group; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES 2018 ANNUAL NET REV GROWTH: LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS ON NOMINAL BASIS, WITH ABOUT 1 PERCENTAGE POINT OF POSITIVE FOREIGN CURRENCY IMPACT; 16/04/2018 – Visa Inc expected to post earnings of $1.02 a share – Earnings Preview

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12M and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 30,000 shares to 196,217 shares, valued at $3.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In by 69,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,531 shares, and cut its stake in Rapid7 Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold JACK shares while 59 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 25.24 million shares or 7.17% less from 27.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock holds 0.01% or 3.06M shares in its portfolio. Utd Automobile Association accumulated 3,944 shares. Vanguard Gru has invested 0.01% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Franklin Incorporated holds 0.01% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) or 261,633 shares. Cornerstone Inc owns 13 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0.01% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Quantbot Technology Lp holds 534 shares. Moreover, Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Goldman Sachs Gp reported 275,166 shares. First Trust Advsr Lp has invested 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). The New York-based Gotham Asset Limited Co has invested 0.02% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.03% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). The Virginia-based Quantitative Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.19% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Walleye Trading Ltd holds 348 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited reported 639,824 shares.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10M and $792.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr by 14,476 shares to 213,497 shares, valued at $10.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5,738 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,468 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Quadrant Lp Ca owns 1.5% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 124,152 shares. Mechanics Retail Bank Department holds 1.48% or 37,716 shares in its portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Finance has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 1.02% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Warren Averett Asset Ltd Co holds 0.07% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 2,549 shares. Wallace Cap Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1,531 shares. Duncker Streett Incorporated reported 22,755 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. 45,404 were reported by Liberty Cap Mgmt Incorporated. Odey Asset Gp Ltd has 0.61% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 41,250 shares. Highlander Capital Management Ltd Llc has 600 shares. Kelly Lawrence W And Assoc Ca stated it has 4.26% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Permit Capital owns 3,550 shares. United Services Automobile Association reported 2.75M shares stake. Highstreet Asset Incorporated accumulated 25,135 shares. Plancorp Ltd Llc reported 0.17% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

