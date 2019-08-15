Brant Point Investment Management Increases Position in Ferro (Put) (FOE); Fj Capital Management Stake in Brookline Bancorp Del (BRKL) Decreased by $3.23 Million as Stock Value Declined

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Ferro Corp (Put) (FOE) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ferro Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $883.23 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $10.78. About 706,840 shares traded or 9.88% up from the average. Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) has declined 33.38% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FOE News: 13/04/2018 – Michael Ferro Sells Tronc Stake to Descendant of Former Chicago Tribune Owner; 19/04/2018 – Rackspace Names Jay Ferro SVP and Chief Customer Officer; 24/04/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS SAYS AGITATION LED TO CO’S EMPLOYEES BEING UNABLE TO ATTEND DUTY; 19/03/2018 – Tronc’s Michael Ferro Retires After LA Times Sale; 09/05/2018 – Ferro at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Ferro Corp.’s New Secd Credit Fac And Lns ‘BB-‘; 11/05/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD – AFTER MEETING WITH INTERVENTION OF DISTRICT ADMINISTRATION, AGITATION AT CO’S THERUBALI UNIT CALLED OFF; 21/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Muskan Ferro Silicons for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 09/05/2018 – Ferro at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 19/04/2018 – REVERSE FLEX: Ferro $355m TLB-1, $235m TLB-2 Now Offered at Par

Fj Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Brookline Bancorp Inc Del (BRKL) by 83.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc sold 230,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The hedge fund held 44,630 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $643,000, down from 275,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Brookline Bancorp Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.76. About 129,944 shares traded. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) has declined 18.74% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKL News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Brookline Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRKL); 25/04/2018 – BROOKLINE BANCORP 1Q EPS 24C, EST. 25C; 26/04/2018 – BROOKLINE BANCORP INC BRKL.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $20; 08/03/2018 Brookline Bank Introduces New Suite of Foreign Exchange Services; 09/04/2018 – CBS-TV 3: Armed barricaded subject on Brookline Ave. in Agawam; 25/04/2018 – Brookline Bancorp Raises Dividend to 10c; 25/04/2018 – Brookline Bancorp 1Q EPS 24c; 25/04/2018 – BROOKLINE BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 10C FROM 9C, EST. 9C; 25/04/2018 – BROOKLINE BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 11.1%

More notable recent Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “First Financial Bankshares Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Ferro to Join S&P SmallCap 600 – PRNewswire” on March 18, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Ferro Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – Business Wire” published on February 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Shareholders Booked A 27% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ferro Corporation 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can Ferro Corporation’s (NYSE:FOE) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12M and $796.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 21,935 shares to 129,145 shares, valued at $12.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 14,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,000 shares, and cut its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $348,715 activity. The insider Thomas Peter T bought 17,000 shares worth $270,640.

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40M and $968.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Westn Finl Inc by 23,657 shares to 424,657 shares, valued at $5.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 168,909 shares in the quarter, for a total of 568,909 shares, and has risen its stake in Shore Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SHBI).

