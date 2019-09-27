Brant Point Investment Management Increased Synovus Finl (SNV) Holding; Alexandria Capital Upped Its Salesforce Com (CRM) Stake

Alexandria Capital Llc increased Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) stake by 42.12% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Alexandria Capital Llc acquired 4,920 shares as Salesforce Com Inc (CRM)’s stock declined 4.72%. The Alexandria Capital Llc holds 16,600 shares with $2.52M value, up from 11,680 last quarter. Salesforce Com Inc now has $129.67B valuation. The stock decreased 2.94% or $4.48 during the last trading session, reaching $147.86. About 3.25M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: AGRICULTURE DEPT USES SERVICE CLOUD TO COMMUNICATE; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE, MULESOFT DEAL HAS TERMINATION FEE UP TO $187M; 09/05/2018 – Lucidchart Launches Lucidchart Sales Solution and Salesforce Integration to Empower Sales Teams to Improve Productivity and Communication; 09/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – NEW INTEGRATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN ROLLING OUT H2 2018; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce announces $2.2 bln French investment as Macron meets Trump; 02/05/2018 – SALESFORCE TENDERED ABOUT 83% AGGREGATE VOTING SHRS OF MULESOFT; 12/04/2018 – Demandbase Extends ABM Collaboration with Salesforce Pardot; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Raises 2019 View To Rev $13.07B-$13.12B; 23/03/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates MuleSoft, Inc. Acquisition

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) stake by 53.58% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Brant Point Investment Management Llc acquired 70,000 shares as Synovus Finl Corp (SNV)’s stock rose 5.53%. The Brant Point Investment Management Llc holds 200,651 shares with $7.02M value, up from 130,651 last quarter. Synovus Finl Corp now has $5.49B valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $35.6. About 429,254 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net $100.6M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q ADJ EPS 86C, EST. 79C; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Non-Interest Income $67M; 26/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Income $274.3M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Announces Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 13/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Synovus Financial Corp. $SNV Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share; 07/03/2018 SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 09/04/2018 – Synovus: Liliana C. McDaniel, Chief Accounting Officer, to Retire at End of April; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 SHARE REPURCHASES UPTO $150 MLN

Among 13 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Salesforce.com has $20000 highest and $17100 lowest target. $187.54’s average target is 26.84% above currents $147.86 stock price. Salesforce.com had 18 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $19500 target in Friday, August 23 report. Macquarie Research maintained the shares of CRM in report on Friday, August 23 with “Outperform” rating. On Friday, August 23 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $17100 target in Friday, August 23 report. Barclays Capital maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) rating on Friday, August 23. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $18400 target. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Friday, August 23. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) earned “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Tuesday, August 20. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, August 23. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, June 5. JMP Securities maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Friday, August 23 with “Market Outperform” rating.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Wait for High-Flying Cloud-Based Salesforce Stock to Fall – Investorplace.com” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Salesforce Stock Is at Risk as Other Software Stocks Tank – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Salesforce: Clock Is Ticking – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Veeva Systems a Buy on the Dip? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mirae Asset Global Invs has 267,412 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Management Inc has invested 0.01% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Mycio Wealth Prtn Lc owns 0.03% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 2,833 shares. 67,300 are held by Stephens Inc Ar. Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Tru Fund reported 16,194 shares. Scott And Selber holds 12,492 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Allstate owns 36,794 shares. Highland Cap Mgmt Lc has 0.23% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems invested in 0.12% or 45,588 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.22% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Petrus Trust Company Lta reported 0.06% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). First Mercantile Tru invested 0.02% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.35% stake. New York-based Oppenheimer has invested 0.33% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct holds 0.1% or 20,843 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Synovus Financial has $4200 highest and $3800 lowest target. $40.67’s average target is 14.24% above currents $35.6 stock price. Synovus Financial had 7 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has “In-Line” rating given on Friday, September 20 by Evercore. SunTrust maintained the shares of SNV in report on Tuesday, August 27 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, June 18, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stephens on Thursday, June 20.

More notable recent Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) news were published by: Twst.com which released: “Synovus Financial Corporation: Synovus to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Results on October 22, 2019 – The Wall Street Transcript” on September 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Synovus Announces Quarterly Dividends – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Buying Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Synovus Financial Corp.’s (NYSE:SNV) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Some Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Shareholders Are Down 39% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) stake by 45,000 shares to 233,824 valued at $9.16M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) stake by 103,100 shares and now owns 99,875 shares. Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) was reduced too.