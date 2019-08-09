Brant Point Investment Management Increased Kemet (KEM) Stake by $5.10 Million as Market Value Rose; Holder Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Raised Apple (AAPL) Position

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Kemet Corp (KEM) by 212.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 318,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.45% . The hedge fund held 468,770 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.96M, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kemet Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $19.45. About 670,896 shares traded. KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) has declined 23.35% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KEM News: 17/05/2018 – Kemet at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 23; 16/04/2018 – Kemet Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups KEMET to ‘B+’ On Strong Oper Perf, Lower Leverage; 06/03/2018 S&P REVISES KEMET CORP. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 19/03/2018 – OBDUCAT AB OBDUb.NGM – THIS PROJECT IS A COLLABORATION BETWEEN MALMÖ UNIVERSITY, KEMET ELECTRONICS AB AND OBDUCAT TECHNOLOGIES AB; 14/03/2018 – Kemet Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – KEMET Comments on European Commission Announcement of TOKIN Corporation Fine; 21/03/2018 – KEMET Comments on European Commission Announcement of TOKIN Corp Fine; 21/03/2018 – Kemet and KEC Weren’t Part of the Investigation by the Commission; 19/04/2018 – DJ KEMET Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEM)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 16.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa bought 6,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 46,088 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.75M, up from 39,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $928.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 23.81M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/03/2018 – IPhone Hacks: Rumor: Apple Sourcing 270 Million iPhone Display Panels in 2018; 01/05/2018 – Apple sold 52.2 million iPhones during the quarter; 20/04/2018 – Apple offers battery replacement for some MacBooks after flaws reported; 12/03/2018 – Financial Terms of Apple-Texture Deal Not Disclosed; 05/04/2018 – BGR.com: Rumors keep mounting as Apple invests more into next-gen MicroLED screen technology; 11/05/2018 – Apple supplier Quanta braces for negative impact of trade dispute; 16/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE IS SAID TO PLAN MTGS W/ APPLE, GOOGLE EXECS; 13/03/2018 – APPLE SUPPLIER WISTRON 3231.TW SECURES 43 ACRES OF LAND FROM KARNATAKA STATE IN SOUTH INDIA – GOVT OFFICIALS; 12/04/2018 – Companies like Google and Apple are funding enough new US renewable energy to power Iceland; 28/04/2018 – Apple’s Big Payday Will Only Go So Far — Heard on the Street

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12M and $796.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:PTC) by 30,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $3.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exact Sciences Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 13,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Syneos Health Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold KEM shares while 44 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 44.68 million shares or 3.21% less from 46.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Commercial Bank invested 0% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Brant Point Inv Ltd Company reported 1% stake. Palouse Cap holds 0.08% of its portfolio in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) for 11,837 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 3,123 shares. Moreover, Systematic Financial Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.07% invested in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Brandywine Global Inv Llc accumulated 0.02% or 198,261 shares. Chicago Equity Ltd Liability Com holds 175,480 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Inc accumulated 431,943 shares or 0% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) for 3,291 shares. 19,191 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Aperio Group Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Prudential Financial owns 94,795 shares. Susquehanna Interest Gp Llp invested 0% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Lpl Fincl Ltd Co invested in 46,630 shares or 0% of the stock. Smith Asset Management Grp Inc Limited Partnership reported 12,314 shares.

