Brant Point Investment Management Holding in Yum Brands (YUM) Has Decreased by $495,000; As Ppg Inds (PPG) Shares Rose, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Has Upped Stake by $1.26 Million

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company increased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) by 34.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company bought 11,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 44,089 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98M, up from 32,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $110.79. About 762,503 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 29/05/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Class Action Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. – PPG; 16/04/2018 – PPG Industries Inc expected to post earnings of $1.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – PPG P – TERMINATION OF MKT MAKING PACT; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.39; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Board to Have Assistance From Outside Counsel in Investigation; 19/04/2018 – PPG GOT REPORT OF CONCERNING POTENTIAL ACCOUTNING VIOLATIONS; 01/05/2018 – PPG Joins World Alliance for Efficient Solutions; 17/04/2018 – PPG Industries Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Supplier Strategy Expert Paul Eichenberg’s Keynote at Michigan Manufacturers Association MFG Forum to Focus on Auto Electrifica; 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Approved Restructuring Plan on April 23 Including Actions to Reduce Global Cost Structure

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 7.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The hedge fund held 62,967 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.29 million, down from 67,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 1.15M shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 16/05/2018 – Pizza Hut and Telepizza Group Announce Landmark International Growth Alliance; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS AVERAGE ANNUAL CAPEX BY 2021 OF ABOUT 40 MLN EUROS; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops II On eBay Charity; 02/05/2018 – YUM: U.K. KFC SUPPLY DISRUPTION CUT 1% FROM SAME-STORE SALES; 28/03/2018 – TIMING: Yum! Brands $1.975b 7Y TLB Accelerated to 5pm ET Today; 06/03/2018 Kitchen United Names Former Yum! Brands Executive Meredith Sandland As Chief Operating Officer; 15/03/2018 – Taco Bell Partners With Guild To Expand Education Support To Its Entire System Of Team Members; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – PIZZA HUT TO HAVE A CALL OPTION OVER BARE OWNERSHIP OVER THE TELEPIZZA DISTINCTIVE SIGNS, EXERCISABLE ON Y3 + 18 MONTHS; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Refranchised 144 Restaurants for $205M Pretax Proceeds in 1Q; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Pizza Hut expanding beer delivery test

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.11% or 572,916 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has 386,712 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Macnealy Hoover Investment Mngmt has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Sequoia Fin Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 9,092 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Paloma Ptnrs Communication accumulated 41,523 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 5,354 are owned by Taurus Asset Ltd Liability. Wellington Shields Cap Limited, a New York-based fund reported 9,600 shares. Regent Inv holds 0.3% or 9,050 shares. Parthenon Lc holds 5,304 shares. Element Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). 1832 Asset Lp has invested 0% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). American Research Mngmt stated it has 80 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Oxbow Advisors Ltd Liability Company has 0.03% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Us Bank De owns 149,524 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Yum Brands promotes COO to CEO position – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Beyond Meat Stock Is More Hype-Worthy Than Pot and Bitcoin – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “New Florida restaurants and one store to open downtown – Orlando – Orlando Business Journal” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why YUM! Brands, and Taco Bell in Particular, Can Beat Out its Competitors – The Motley Fool” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Flexitarian Market Demand Looks Strong – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12 million and $796.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ferro Corp (Put) (NYSE:FOE) by 100,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $3.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 222,317 shares in the quarter, for a total of 226,217 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp.

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.95 EPS, down 8.65% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.04 per share. YUM’s profit will be $289.51M for 30.73 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.15% EPS growth.