Brant Point Investment Management Holding in Synovus Finl (SNV) Upped as Stock Rose; Lowes Companies (LOW) Shareholder Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Has Boosted Position by $2.34 Million

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 59.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 48,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The hedge fund held 130,651 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49 million, up from 82,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $36.08. About 780,054 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Rev $341.3M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q EPS 4c; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q EPS 84C; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 AVG. LOAN GROWTH 4% TO 6%; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 SHARE BUYBACKS UP TO $150M; 13/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Synovus Financial Corp. $SNV Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Total Avg Loans for 1Q $24.85B; 07/03/2018 SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 24/04/2018 – Synovus Announces Earnings for the First Quarter 2018

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc increased its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (LOW) by 682.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc bought 21,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 24,584 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69 million, up from 3,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Lowes Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $95.24. About 5.32M shares traded or 2.14% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – IN INTERIM NIBLOCK WILL REMAIN IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: LIKELY THAT NEXT RBA RATE MOVE WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: TARIFF ESCALATION COULD LEAD TO GLOBAL ECONOMIC SHOCK; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Names Marvin Ellison President And Chief Executive Officer; 23/05/2018 – ACKMAN IS SAID NOT CURRENTLY SEEKING LOWE’S BOARD SEAT: CNBC; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR LOWE SPEECH: LIVE; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: TAX POLICY CHANGES NEED TO MAINTAIN FISCAL DISCIPLINE; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S SAYS ENCOURAGED BY STRONG SALES MOMENTUM SEEN AS WEATHER IMPROVED- CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately; 23/05/2018 – Pershing Square takes $1bn stake in Lowe’s

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BorgWarner: Low Price, High Risk – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Care About Energizer Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ENR) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Busy Week Ahead With Fed Symposium And Retail Earnings Marching On With Target, Kohl’s – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Share Price Increased 115% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. $950,538 worth of stock was bought by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24. 2,030 shares were bought by Frieson Donald, worth $200,342 on Wednesday, June 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Fl Investment Mgmt has 1.08% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 116,991 shares. Willingdon Wealth has 14,072 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Aimz Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 15,108 shares. North Star Investment Mngmt invested in 3,796 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt holds 0.23% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 9,509 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.28% or 903,999 shares. First United Bank has invested 1.83% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 68,334 were reported by Bnp Paribas Asset. Capital Mngmt Assoc invested in 6,500 shares. Btim holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 13,909 shares. Private Harbour Investment Management Counsel Llc has invested 0.94% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Pension invested in 0.36% or 865,518 shares. Biondo Inv Advsr Ltd Llc reported 1.62% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Manchester Management Ltd Liability Co reported 7,947 shares stake. Legacy Private stated it has 3,907 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc, which manages about $198.00 million and $138.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 12,836 shares to 65,026 shares, valued at $3.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc Com by 16,574 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,565 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).