Brant Point Investment Management Has Upped Citrix Sys (CTXS) Stake; Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Has 0.77 Sentiment

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (VPV) investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.08, from 0.85 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 10 hedge funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 13 sold and reduced stock positions in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust. The hedge funds in our database now have: 1.89 million shares, down from 2.46 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 9 Increased: 8 New Position: 2.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) stake by 16.06% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Brant Point Investment Management Llc acquired 4,200 shares as Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS)’s stock declined 6.49%. The Brant Point Investment Management Llc holds 30,348 shares with $2.98 million value, up from 26,148 last quarter. Citrix Sys Inc now has $12.54 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $95.81. About 1.54M shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Citrix Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTXS); 07/05/2018 – eG Innovations to Showcase Purpose-Built Monitoring Capabilities for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop 7.x at Citrix Synergy 2018; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Systems Plans to Declare Quarterly Dividend of 35c/Share Starting in 4Q; 08/05/2018 – Liquidware to Participate as a Silver Sponsor at Citrix Synergy 2018; 26/04/2018 – 01 COMMUNIQUE PROVIDES AN UPDATE IN ITS PATENT LITIGATION WITH CITRIX; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.18-Adj EPS $1.22; 26/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $93; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees FY EPS $5.20-EPS $5.30; 12/03/2018 – Citrix Systems Amends Bylaws to Implement Proxy Access; 03/05/2018 – M7 Global Partners Heads to Citrix Synergy 2018

The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $12.93. About 58,500 shares traded or 11.79% up from the average. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (VPV) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Mariner Investment Group Llc holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust for 38,095 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc owns 62,668 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sit Investment Associates Inc has 0.25% invested in the company for 625,309 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Blb&B Advisors Llc has invested 0.06% in the stock. Hudock Capital Group Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,326 shares.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The company has market cap of $307.64 million. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc., INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc. It has a 27.39 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

