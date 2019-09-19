Brant Point Investment Management Has Trimmed Realpage (RP) Stake as Market Value Declined; Nvr (NVR) Shares Rose While Broad Run Investment Management Has Lowered by $21.30 Million Its Holding

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 16.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold 17,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The hedge fund held 86,838 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.11M, down from 104,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $63.92. About 16,511 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC – RAISES FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q EPS 13c; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Rev $213.9M-$215.9M; 20/04/2018 – RealPage to Acquire ClickPay for $218.5 Million; 24/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Pricing of Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE REV AND EXPENSE SYNERGIES FROM DEAL THAT WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO LONG-TERM REV GROWTH, ADJ EBITDA MARGIN EXPANSION OBJECTIVES; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C TO 38C, EST. 35C; 04/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $5 TO $64; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $859.3 MLN TO $867.5 MLN

Broad Run Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Nvr Inc (NVR) by 13.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broad Run Investment Management Llc sold 6,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.05% . The institutional investor held 40,133 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $135.26M, down from 46,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broad Run Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Nvr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $12.36 during the last trading session, reaching $3711.05. About 2,656 shares traded. NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) has risen 23.37% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.37% the S&P500. Some Historical NVR News: 29/03/2018 – After-hours buzz:After-hours buzz: UAA, TSLA, SNX & NVR; 19/04/2018 – NVR 1Q NET ORDERS +17%

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12 million and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 30,000 shares to 72,075 shares, valued at $3.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Call) (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 22,767 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 79.82 million shares or 2.50% more from 77.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw Communications reported 23,072 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md has 9.00M shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Granahan Inv Management Incorporated Ma invested 0.03% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Meeder Asset Management accumulated 49 shares. Voya Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Cwm Lc stated it has 588 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Duquesne Family Office Lc has 74,750 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 230,000 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase &, a New York-based fund reported 25,549 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 76,728 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 39,140 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr reported 0.01% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). 590,518 are owned by Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability Company. Raymond James Associates has invested 0.02% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Laurion Cap Mngmt LP invested in 0.01% or 14,633 shares.

Analysts await RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 14.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.27 per share. RP’s profit will be $29.38 million for 51.55 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by RealPage, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Analysts await NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $52.08 EPS, up 7.87% or $3.80 from last year’s $48.28 per share. NVR’s profit will be $190.37 million for 17.81 P/E if the $52.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $53.09 actual EPS reported by NVR, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.90% negative EPS growth.