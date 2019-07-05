Brant Point Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Stake; KAYA HOLDINGS (KAYS) Shorts Increased By 53.33%

KAYA HOLDINGS INC (OTCMKTS:KAYS) had an increase of 53.33% in short interest. KAYS’s SI was 18,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 53.33% from 12,000 shares previously. With 313,700 avg volume, 0 days are for KAYA HOLDINGS INC (OTCMKTS:KAYS)’s short sellers to cover KAYS’s short positions. The stock increased 20.78% or $0.016 during the last trading session, reaching $0.093. About 247,313 shares traded or 24.77% up from the average. Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KAYS) has 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) stake by 25.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold 63,400 shares as Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)’s stock rose 0.86%. The Brant Point Investment Management Llc holds 185,224 shares with $4.67 million value, down from 248,624 last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now has $20.47B valuation. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $28.35. About 1.37 million shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 20.66% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO REDUCE FIFTH THIRD’S REGULATORY COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (CET1) RATIO BY APPROXIMATELY 45 BASIS POINTS; 07/03/2018 – FIFTH THIRD SIGNS SOLAR POWER BUY PACT WITH SUNENERGY1; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp to buy MB Financial for about $4.7 bln; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp pays $4.7 bln for MB Financial’s Chicago muscle; 10/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp: Disclosures Reference 10-Q for 1Q, Which Was Filed on May 4; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Signals Resurgence of Banker Confidence — Heard on the Street; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp to Merge With MB Financial in Transaction Valued at Approximately $4.7B; 02/04/2018 – Financial-Technology Firm May Seek to Raise $1 Billion at Valuation of $5 Billion; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third to Buy MB Financial; 07/03/2018 – Fifth Third Signs Power Purchase Agreement to Achieve 100 Percent Renewable Power

Kaya Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Marijuana Holdings Americas, Inc., owns and operates legal marijuana dispensaries in the United States. The company has market cap of $16.15 million. The firm offers various medical marijuana products, including 'Kaya Kush' marijuana; various other concentrates, such as butane hash oil and CO2 oil extract; high grade oils and tinctures; two high CBD Â– low THC strains; various marijuana infused tinctures; and Kaya Candies, Kaya Caramels, and an assortment of cookies and cakes for patients who do not smoke. It currently has negative earnings. It operates its dispensaries at Portland and South Salem, Oregon.

Among 7 analysts covering Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Fifth Third Bancorp had 13 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by UBS. The company was maintained on Thursday, January 10 by Citigroup. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. Wedbush maintained Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Wedbush has “Buy” rating and $33 target. The stock of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Tuesday, June 4. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, April 4 by Wood.

