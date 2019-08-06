Brant Point Investment Management Has Raised Its Ferro (Put) (FOE) Stake by $1.80 Million as Stock Value Declined; Anchor Bolt Capital LP Maintains Stake in Novagold Res (NG)

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased its stake in Novagold Res Inc (NG) by 69.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp bought 514,516 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.81% . The hedge fund held 1.26M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24 million, up from 742,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Novagold Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $6.62. About 3.21M shares traded or 18.23% up from the average. NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEMKT:NG) has risen 44.16% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NG News: 13/03/2018 Novagold Resources Company Marketing Set By FBR for Mar. 20-21

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Ferro Corp (Put) (FOE) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ferro Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $993.02M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $12.12. About 926,391 shares traded or 40.99% up from the average. Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) has declined 33.38% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FOE News: 21/03/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS SAYS DECLARED AN INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 5 RUPEES PER SHARE; 13/04/2018 – Michael Ferro Sells Tronc Stake to Descendant of Former Chicago Tribune Owner; 17/04/2018 – FERRO SA FROP.WA – FY EBITDA UP 12% YOY AT 51.6 MLN ZLOTYS; 19/03/2018 – Tronc: Michael Ferro Retires After Negotiating $500M L.A. Times Sale to Local Owners; 21/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Muskan Ferro Silicons for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 19/03/2018 – Michael Ferro Steps Down as Chairman of Tronc; 13/04/2018 – Ferro Out at Chicago Tribune Parent as Controversial Reign Ends; 03/04/2018 – FERRO ALLOYS SAYS LENDERS’ PANEL REJECTED DEBT RESOLUTION PLANS; 26/04/2018 – FERRO CORP – WILL USE PROCEEDS TO REPAY OUTSTANDING BALANCES ON ITS PRIOR FACILITY; 20/03/2018 – Michael Ferro Steps Down as Tronc’s Chairman; Accused of Unwanted Advances

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12 million and $796.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (NYSE:ARW) by 20,000 shares to 70,940 shares, valued at $5.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 3,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,042 shares, and cut its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $348,715 activity. Another trade for 17,000 shares valued at $270,640 was made by Thomas Peter T on Thursday, May 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold FOE shares while 53 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 83.51 million shares or 6.02% more from 78.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bancorp, a Switzerland-based fund reported 144,100 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.02% stake. Massachusetts-based Polaris Cap Limited Liability Com has invested 0.11% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Intrust Bank Na holds 0.06% or 12,772 shares in its portfolio. Howe Rusling has invested 0% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 3.44M shares. Broadview Advisors Limited Com reported 495,470 shares. Manufacturers Life The owns 54,342 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd reported 231,492 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0% stake. Icon Advisers Company has 0.04% invested in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 72,309 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pinebridge Lp has invested 0% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) for 15,087 shares.

