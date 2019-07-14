Brant Point Investment Management Has Raised Electronic Arts (EA) Position by $2.39 Million; As Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Truenorth Trimmed by $1.00 Million Its Position

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 118.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 23,639 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 43,639 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $92.82. About 2.40 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.080B; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $158 FROM $138; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts on Friday announces big pro-consumer changes to the design and business model of “Star Wars Battlefront II.”; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Acquisition Closed in May 2018; 19/04/2018 – Electronic Arts Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – UOL BoaCompra reaches Uruguay’s online market; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUISITION CLOSED IN MAY 2018; 23/03/2018 – Experience a Daring Story-Driven Adventure With a Friend in A Way Out, Available Worldwide Today

Truenorth Inc decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 23.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc sold 1,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,478 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18M, down from 5,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $10.79 during the last trading session, reaching $750.85. About 565,801 shares traded or 5.52% up from the average. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 66.07% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 19/04/2018 – Chipotle Earnings: Investors Aren’t Taking a Wait-And-See Approach — Barrons.com; 08/03/2018 – FTC: 20180826: Centene Corporation; CMG Holding Company, LLC; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE 1Q EPS $2.13, EST. $1.57; 23/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE MOVE FROM DENVER TO AFFECT ABOUT 400 EMPLOYEES; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE: CRUMPACKER TO GET 26 WEEKS CASH SEVERANCE; 05/04/2018 – Bill Ackman’s hedge fund empire crumbles in less than 3 years from public wrong-way bets on Herbalife, Chipotle; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO SAYS NO NEED TO GO DOWN THE PATH OF FRANCHISING NOW; 30/05/2018 – Code Burrito: Chipotle Honors Nurses with BOGO; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican 1Q EPS $2.13; 02/04/2018 – Chipotle Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12M and $796.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 63,400 shares to 185,224 shares, valued at $4.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Asgn Inc by 21,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,021 shares, and cut its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (NYSE:ARW).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.65 million activity. 12,000 shares were sold by Bruzzo Chris, worth $1.23 million on Monday, February 11. 10,000 shares were sold by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR, worth $1.01M. 1,250 shares were sold by Miele Laura, worth $114,710 on Friday, February 1.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $98.32 million activity. 80,000 shares valued at $58.09M were sold by Pershing Square Capital Management – L.P. on Thursday, June 27.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on July, 23 after the close. They expect $3.70 EPS, up 28.92% or $0.83 from last year’s $2.87 per share. CMG’s profit will be $102.54 million for 50.73 P/E if the $3.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.40 actual EPS reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.82% EPS growth.

Truenorth Inc, which manages about $406.36 million and $257.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 12,372 shares to 12,963 shares, valued at $2.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in H & E Equipment Services Inc (NASDAQ:HEES) by 44,098 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,404 shares, and has risen its stake in Curtiss Wright Corp (NYSE:CW).

