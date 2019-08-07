Brant Point Investment Management Has Lowered Position in Jack In The Box (JACK) as Shares Declined; Westfield Capital Management Company LP Has Decreased Its Red Hat (RHT) Position by $48.77 Million

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 81.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp sold 267,956 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 60,656 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.08 million, down from 328,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 17.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold 18,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The hedge fund held 85,012 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.89 million, down from 103,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.91B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $74. About 469,554 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – PARTNERING WITH JACK IN BOX TO PROVIDE DELIVERY FOR HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY; 15/05/2018 – Samlyn Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Jack in the Box; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Completes Sale of Qdoba to Affiliates of Apollo Global Management for About $305M Cash; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR FY 2018; 21/03/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX AMENDS CREDIT PACT; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Term Loan; 30/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 17/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Hit by Rising Potato Costs in Sign of Inflation

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Tortoise Announces Expected Constituent Change Due to Merger and Acquisition Activity – Business Wire” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays: Cisco’s Acquisition Of Acacia Trades At A 9% Discount – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Mario Gabelli’s Top 6 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “It’s done! IBM buys Red Hat; Whitehurst says ‘Red Hat is still Red Hat’ – Triangle Business Journal” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Guess Which Stocks Warren Buffett Bought: 2nd-Quarter Contest – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase Co holds 0.04% or 982,243 shares. Pathstone Family Office has 0% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 200 shares. 617 were accumulated by Smithfield. Brown Advisory has 0.02% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Clearbridge Investments Ltd reported 2.22M shares. Advisor Prtnrs Lc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 3,132 shares. Moreover, Css Ltd Il has 0.06% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 401,127 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Investment Counsel Incorporated invested in 1.49% or 22,231 shares. 180,000 were reported by Msd Prtnrs Limited Partnership. Nomura holds 160,280 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Moreover, Oakworth has 0% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Fairfield Bush And Company stated it has 5,000 shares. Gabelli Advisers invested 5.82% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38 billion and $13.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO) by 4,600 shares to 138,540 shares, valued at $37.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI.A) by 34,955 shares in the quarter, for a total of 519,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF).

More notable recent Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Supernus to Host Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Wall St Week Ahead-Disney report to shine spotlight on streaming war – Nasdaq” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “IPG’s 2019 Inclusion Awards Reflect Focus on Results – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cricket-England battle to save Ashes opener after Smith’s second ton – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold JACK shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 2.23% less from 27.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Et Al stated it has 7,762 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. West Oak Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 70 shares in its portfolio. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 0.03% or 8,063 shares in its portfolio. Thb Asset Mngmt owns 0.06% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 5,082 shares. Menta Cap Lc reported 0.39% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Riverhead Capital Management Llc owns 0.01% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 4,269 shares. Armistice Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 120,000 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Co stated it has 3,184 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.11% or 34,000 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Llc (Trc) accumulated 6 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup has 0% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Barclays Pcl reported 0% stake. 13 are held by Cornerstone Inc. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 27,900 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board stated it has 0.01% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK).