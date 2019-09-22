Brant Point Investment Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by $1.21 Million as Stock Price Rose; Costco Wholesale (COST) Holder Huntington National Bank Boosted Its Stake by $1.20 Million as Valuation Rose

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank bought 4,541 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 224,310 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.28M, up from 219,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $286.36. About 2.56 million shares traded or 29.06% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Healt; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: COSTCO APRIL U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS +7.9%, EST. +6.60%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 8.4 PCT; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO BEGINS ANALYST CALL; 30/05/2018 – Costco Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Jun. 7; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Rev $32.99B; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES OF $12.92 BLN FOR MONTH OF MARCH, FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 10.9 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 24.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold 44,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% . The hedge fund held 140,248 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.91M, down from 185,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $27.83. About 5.42M shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp to Merge With MB Fincl, Inc. Creating a Leading Retail and Comml Franchise in the Attractive Chicago Market; 10/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 10-Q: As of March 31, As Calculated Under Basel III Approach, CET1 Capital Ratio Was 10.82%; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – EXPECT DEAL TO ACCELERATE PROGRESS TOWARDS NORTHSTAR FINANCIAL TARGETS & ALSO RAISE THEM ABOVE PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 24/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – EXPECTS SETTLEMENT OF TRANSACTION TO OCCUR ON OR BEFORE JUNE 18; 22/05/2018 – MOVES-Fifth Third hires Sosland to oversee middle market loan syndications; 30/04/2018 – Susan B. Zaunbrecher Joins Fifth Third as Executive Vice Pres and Senior Legal Adviser; 21/05/2018 – Combined Fifth Third Bancorp-MB Fincial to Have 20% Shr of Middle Market Relationships in Chicago, Ranking 2nd; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third to Buy MB Financial; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD COULD SHUT 40-50 BRANCHES IN MB FINANCIAL DEAL; 21/05/2018 – Chicago Sun-Times: #BREAKING: Fifth Third spends $4.7 billion for #Chicago’s MB Financial

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.74, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold FITB shares while 213 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 548.17 million shares or 5.58% less from 580.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Intrust Bankshares Na reported 0.09% stake. Hartford Invest, Connecticut-based fund reported 79,804 shares. Chemical Fincl Bank reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Brown Brothers Harriman & accumulated 55,010 shares. Los Angeles Cap & Equity Research Inc has 0.14% invested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Boston Prns owns 0.4% invested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 10.66M shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md has 0.29% invested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Trustmark Bancorporation Department stated it has 9,769 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership holds 5,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.24% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Crawford Investment Counsel Inc reported 9,863 shares. Invesco invested in 19.99M shares or 0.13% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.05% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Analysts await Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 14.06% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.64 per share. FITB’s profit will be $524.69 million for 9.53 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Fifth Third Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.82% EPS growth.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12M and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1,600 shares to 21,480 shares, valued at $7.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Worldpay Inc by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,836 shares, and has risen its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK).

More notable recent Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fifth Third Bancorp Common Stock (FITB) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fifth Third Q2 reflects strong net interest income growth – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Financial Sector Update for 06/19/2019: FFBC,APO,IBCP,FITB – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn’t Overlook Fifth Third (FITB) – Nasdaq” published on April 15, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “8 Top Regional and Mid-Cap Bank Picks to Survive a Choppy 2020 – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Since September 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $103,720 activity.

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 47,607 shares to 1.33M shares, valued at $57.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 3,005 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,666 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “US Solar Construction Cost Keeps Dropping: 3 Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Avista (AVA) Files for Gas Cost Adjustment for Idaho Clients – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “My Favorite Long-Term Stock Investing Strategy – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About Costco Wholesale Corporation’s (NASDAQ:COST) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.