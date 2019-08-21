Brant Point Investment Management Has Lowered Its Primerica (PRI) Position; Honeywell International (HON) Sellers Decreased By 4.97% Their Shorts

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased Primerica Inc (PRI) stake by 38.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold 15,526 shares as Primerica Inc (PRI)’s stock declined 4.99%. The Brant Point Investment Management Llc holds 24,474 shares with $2.99M value, down from 40,000 last quarter. Primerica Inc now has $5.06B valuation. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $119.42. About 168,781 shares traded. Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) has risen 7.43% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PRI News: 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA 1Q REV. $459.9M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Net $65.7M; 19/03/2018 Primerica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q EPS $1.46; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Adj EPS $1.47; 25/05/2018 – Officer/Dir Addison Jr Gifts 407 Of Primerica Inc; 22/04/2018 – DJ Primerica Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRI); 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Rev $459.9M; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA INC QTRLY SHR $1.46; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA 1Q OPER EPS $1.46, EST. $1.49

Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) had a decrease of 4.97% in short interest. HON’s SI was 5.83 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 4.97% from 6.14 million shares previously. With 2.62M avg volume, 2 days are for Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON)’s short sellers to cover HON’s short positions. The SI to Honeywell International Inc’s float is 0.8%. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $163.63. About 639,129 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90; 29/03/2018 – Ontic Signs License Agreement With Honeywell for Cockpit LCD Displays on Multiple Platforms; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell Declares Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO ADAMCZYK DOESN’T ANTICIPATE `MEGADEALS’; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Mobile Solutions To Help Retailers Improve Store Operations And Deliver A Seamless Shopping Experience; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with Honeywell GoDirect Cabin Services; 31/05/2018 – Honeywell Expands GoDirect Flight With New Connected Service Offerings For Pilots, Dispatchers; 26/04/2018 – CB Process lnstrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 07/04/2018 – Motiva Enterprises LLC Signs MOUs With TechnipFMC and Honeywell UOP to Enable Multi-Billion-Dollar Petrochemical Investments

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) stake by 93,405 shares to 163,405 valued at $15.06M in 2019Q1. It also upped Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) stake by 47,731 shares and now owns 92,726 shares. Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold PRI shares while 87 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 37.55 million shares or 7.25% less from 40.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Automobile Association holds 13,387 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 4,736 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 350,961 are held by Brown Advisory. Morgan Stanley holds 25,933 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brave Warrior Advisors Limited Co stated it has 7.73% of its portfolio in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Moreover, Quantum Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Nj has 7.35% invested in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) for 243,594 shares. Creative Planning owns 1,810 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Federated Incorporated Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) for 14,579 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 1,279 shares. 7,000 are held by Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 5,000 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Voya Limited has 374,846 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Com Can accumulated 33,530 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold Honeywell International Inc. shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,069 were accumulated by Boston Ltd Llc. Main Street Rech Ltd holds 1,278 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Assetmark invested in 1,479 shares. Vision Capital accumulated 1.7% or 38,359 shares. Torray Limited Liability Com holds 1,761 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Limited Liability Corp holds 2.1% or 85,511 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Commerce invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Puzo Michael J holds 1,363 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora has 3,112 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Two Sigma Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,200 shares. Verition Fund Limited Liability Company owns 4,430 shares. Vestor Cap Limited Com accumulated 2% or 68,896 shares. Chase Investment Counsel owns 19,981 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams invested in 6,100 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Gam Hldgs Ag accumulated 5,593 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Honeywell International Inc. operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $117.74 billion. It operates through four divisions: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. It has a 17.31 P/E ratio. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other clients in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

Among 3 analysts covering Honeywell Int`l (NYSE:HON), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell Int`l has $18800 highest and $183 lowest target. $187.33’s average target is 14.48% above currents $163.63 stock price. Honeywell Int`l had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 19 report. Barclays Capital maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) rating on Tuesday, July 9. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $18600 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of HON in report on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 19 report. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley.