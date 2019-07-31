Brant Point Investment Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Concho Res (CXO) as Market Value Declined; Sterneck Capital Management Has Decreased Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $595,539 as Share Price Rose

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Concho Res Inc (CXO) by 20.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold 4,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.21% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 15,760 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, down from 19,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Concho Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $97.93. About 1.41 million shares traded. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 24.76% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 26/03/2018 – CONCHO SAYS IT CLOSED SALE OF NON-CORE LEASHOLD IN 1Q 2018; 28/03/2018 – Permian M&A: head Concho; 16/04/2018 – T Rowe Price New Era Adds Teck Resources, Cuts Concho; 28/03/2018 – Oil producer Concho to buy rival RSP Permian for about $8 bln; 21/04/2018 – DJ Concho Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CXO); 14/05/2018 – Concho Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Concho at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO DEAL CONSIDERATION REPRESENTS TO RSP HOLDER $50.24/SHR; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources Board Will Be Expanded to 11 Directors; 06/04/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC CXO.N : DIR ADVISORS CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM RATING

Sterneck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterneck Capital Management Llc sold 3,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,301 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.18M, down from 51,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterneck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $960.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $208.78. About 704,726 shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/05/2018 – Google takes aim at Apple and Spotify with paid-for music streaming service; 23/05/2018 – Apple Avoids Amazon’s Beauty Contest, Searches Secretly for New Campus; 22/05/2018 – Apple Partner TSMC Is Said to Start Making Chips for New IPhones; 26/04/2018 – EU PROPOSES LAW REGULATING BUSINESS PRACTICES OF ONLINE PLATFORMS LIKE APPLE, GOOGLE, AMAZON; 09/04/2018 – In need of an Apple upgrade? These new red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus have hit the market; 07/05/2018 – Apple opens at record high; 26/03/2018 – Golden Apple Surprises Remarkable Teachers with Prestigious Award for Excellence in Teaching; 24/05/2018 – SAMSUNG COMMENTS ON VERDICT IN APPLE VERSUS SAMSUNG RETRIAL; 20/04/2018 – GRAPHIC-Take Five: World markets themes for the week ahead; 20/04/2018 – Apple isn’t going to trash the iPhone X, and it wasn’t a failure

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability has 1.64M shares for 1.95% of their portfolio. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Llc holds 41,277 shares. 127,053 were accumulated by Biondo Advsrs Limited Liability Co. Meritage Mngmt reported 3.58% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ckw has 2,486 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Ami Invest Mgmt owns 3,899 shares. Oppenheimer & reported 2.76% stake. Harvest Limited Liability Corporation invested in 3,300 shares or 0.92% of the stock. Benedict Financial holds 38,073 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management owns 207,600 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Verity Asset Management Inc has 4,838 shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. Manchester Cap Management Lc holds 1.96% or 80,920 shares in its portfolio. West Oak Cap Ltd Liability Company, California-based fund reported 14,604 shares. The Louisiana-based Orleans Mgmt Corp La has invested 3.29% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). St Germain D J Co has 201,072 shares for 4.16% of their portfolio.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $223,020 activity.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12 million and $796.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bjs Whsl Club Hldgs Inc by 96,700 shares to 252,935 shares, valued at $6.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 600,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW).

