Brant Point Investment Management Has Lifted Position in Advance Auto Parts (AAP) as Share Value Declined; As American International Group (AIG) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Private Bank & Trust Co Has Increased Stake

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 5.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 2,903 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 54,430 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.28M, up from 51,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $154.14. About 950,036 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 28.14% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 18/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS CEO GRECO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $6.13M; 27/04/2018 – Ohio AAP Supports #30MinuteHeroes Campaign and Encourages Ohioans to Perform Small Acts to Help Prevent Child Abuse; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plai; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Adj EPS $2.10; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – TOM OKRAY HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 15, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Net $136.7M; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018 (AAP)

Private Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in American International Group (AIG) by 105.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co bought 10,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 19,767 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $851,000, up from 9,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in American International Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $53.28. About 5.21 million shares traded or 4.45% up from the average. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 12/04/2018 – AIG NAMES ANTHONY VIDOVICH AS CHIEF CLAIMS OFFICER, GENERAL INS; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Adds Autohome, Exits AIG: 13F; 26/03/2018 – AIG hires general insurance marketing chief from MMC; 27/03/2018 – AIG SAYS CEO BRIAN DUPERREAULT’S TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $43.1 MLN FOR THE PERIOD MAY 14 TO DEC 31, 2017 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN AIG – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Expedia Taps AIG Travel as Global Travel Insurance Provider; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: Rating Outlook for AIG Is Stable; 02/05/2018 – AIG Book Value Per Common Share as of March 31 Was $69.95; 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC SAYS EXECUTIVE PAY ENDORSED WITH MAJORITY OF VOTES CAST; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS LOSS RATIO FOR NORTH AMERICA COMMERCIAL WILL “PROBABLY WILL BE ABOVE 100” – CONF CALL

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “American International Group declares $0.32 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 5, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AIG +7.6% after stunning Q1 beat – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AIG to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 7, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20 billion and $708.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IWP) by 2,974 shares to 24,752 shares, valued at $3.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IWF) by 2,457 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,432 shares, and cut its stake in Etracs (MLPI).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Llc has 0.03% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 44,015 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 219,738 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 0.83% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Bnp Paribas Asset Holding reported 0.01% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). 51,819 were reported by Mrj Cap. Peddock Capital Advsr Limited Liability reported 0.04% stake. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability reported 95,832 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Putnam Invests Limited Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.88M shares. Somerset Trust reported 18,691 shares. Tcw invested 0.36% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Yorktown Mngmt & Research Co holds 10,000 shares. Banque Pictet Cie Sa reported 0.01% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Da Davidson & Company, Montana-based fund reported 112,086 shares. Com National Bank accumulated 10,546 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 51 investors sold AAP shares while 151 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 68.39 million shares or 4.87% less from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset Mgmt As accumulated 15,293 shares. Frontier Capital Ltd Liability Corporation owns 317,671 shares. Federated Pa reported 103,458 shares. Quantitative Management Ltd owns 66,200 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Beach Invest Counsel Pa reported 8,238 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Axa, a France-based fund reported 3,125 shares. Regions Financial Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). North Carolina-based Salem Invest Counselors Inc has invested 0.09% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). 664 are owned by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.04% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Eulav Asset Mgmt holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 12,200 shares. Brown Advisory owns 0.01% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 19,188 shares. Lateef Investment Management Lp, a California-based fund reported 2,632 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Ltd Liability reported 237 shares.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12 million and $796.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 5,000 shares to 62,967 shares, valued at $6.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).