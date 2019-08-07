Brant Point Investment Management Has Increased Its Position in Synovus Finl (SNV) as Share Value Rose; Strategy Asset Managers Raised Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Holding by $2.34 Million

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 59.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 48,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The hedge fund held 130,651 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49M, up from 82,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $35.67. About 1.62 million shares traded or 12.54% up from the average. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME GROWTH OF 11 PCT TO 13 PCT- SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Total Avg Loans for 1Q $24.85B; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net $100.6M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Synovus Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNV); 25/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 07/03/2018 SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.78%, EST. 3.73%; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET CHARGE-OFF RATIO OF 15 TO 25 B.P.S; 22/03/2018 – Synovus Trust’s Morgan Says It’s Too Early to Make Judgements on Facebook’s Future (Video); 09/04/2018 – Synovus: Liliana C. McDaniel, Chief Accounting Officer, to Retire at End of April

Strategy Asset Managers Llc increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 149.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc bought 22,684 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 37,829 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93 million, up from 15,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.25B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $116.1. About 1.78M shares traded or 7.22% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 19/03/2018 – WASTE MGMT BUYS ANDERSON RUBBISH DISPOSAL, MOORPARK RUBBISH; 23/04/2018 – DJ Waste Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WM); 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net $396M; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:19 PM; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 11/05/2018 – Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 14/05/2018 – Waste Management Announces Cash Dividend; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:25 PM

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Freeway Properties’ Katy Ranch Offices Phase 2 breaks ground – Houston Business Journal” on July 21, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Buy-and-Hold Stocks to Own Forever – Investorplace.com” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “9 Stocks That Every 20-Year-Old Should Buy – Investorplace.com” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks Peter Lynch Would Love – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

More notable recent Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Bryant Bank expands Mobile footprint with former Synovus bankers – Birmingham Business Journal” on July 30, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “RBC Capital Transfers Coverage on Synovus Financial (SNV) at Outperform – StreetInsider.com” published on July 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 16, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Synovus +2.7% after Q2 EPS beats – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.