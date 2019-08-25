Brant Point Investment Management Has Increased Its Holding in Synovus Finl (SNV) as Valuation Rose; Sit Investment Associates Boosted Its Vail Resorts (MTN) Position by $1.18 Million; Shares Rose

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) by 39.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc bought 5,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 19,150 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16M, up from 13,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Vail Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $235.11. About 158,654 shares traded. Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has declined 10.07% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTN News: 08/03/2018 – Vail Resorts 2Q Reported EBITDA $308.9M; 19/04/2018 – VAIL RESORTS REPORTS CERTAIN SKI SEASON METRICS FOR SEASON-TO-DATE PERIOD ENDED APRIL 15, 2018; 26/03/2018 – CDOT: Closures Continue Through Monday on Westbound I-70 at Vail Pass for Road Repairs Mar 25, 2018; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS SEES FY EBITDA $599M TO $625M, EST. $620.7M; 03/05/2018 – RadioResource: Vail Gets Waiver for May 2 Wireless Emergency Alert Test; 14/03/2018 – Crested Butte Mountain Resort, Okemo Mountain Resort and Mount Sunapee Resort Join the Epic Pass; 18/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Estates at Rancho Del Lago in Vail; 19/04/2018 – Vail Resorts Season-to-date Dining Rev Was Down 1.4%; 19/03/2018 – EverBank Offers Sports Enthusiasts Chance to Win a Trip to the GoPro Mountain Games in Vail, Colorado; 15/05/2018 – Spo Advisory Buys New 2.4% Position in Vail Resorts

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 59.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 48,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The hedge fund held 130,651 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49M, up from 82,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $34.7. About 1.32 million shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net $100.6M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Income $274.3M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME GROWTH OF 11 PCT TO 13 PCT- SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – Synovus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.78%, EST. 3.73%; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Rev $341.3M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Margin Was 3.78%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold MTN shares while 96 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 36.76 million shares or 0.22% less from 36.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Landscape Cap Management Ltd invested 0.11% in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Cibc Asset Management owns 0% invested in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) for 1,983 shares. 8,905 were accumulated by Us Bank & Trust De. Sandhill Ltd holds 2.59% of its portfolio in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) for 85,443 shares. Sit has invested 0.13% in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Piedmont Inv holds 2,948 shares. Markston Intl Ltd Co, a New York-based fund reported 50 shares. Eagle Asset reported 394,291 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Interest Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) for 7,287 shares. 174,268 were reported by Ardevora Asset Mngmt Llp. Penn Capital Management Company invested in 0.18% or 2,935 shares. British Columbia Investment holds 0.02% in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) or 11,045 shares. Brinker Incorporated holds 0.04% or 4,933 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated State Bank reported 9,174 shares stake.

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54 billion and $3.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 30,800 shares to 55,000 shares, valued at $6.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 4,455 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,590 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

More notable recent Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Vail Resorts Stock Popped 10.5% in July – Motley Fool” on August 09, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Mid-Cap Dividend Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 19, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “PEAK RESORTS INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Peak Resorts, Inc. – SKIS – PRNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Shares of Vail Resorts Wiped Out on Friday – Motley Fool” published on January 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Can We Make Of Vail Resorts, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:MTN) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12 million and $796.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:PTC) by 30,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $3.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 49,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,721 shares, and cut its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

More notable recent Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Arnold Schneider Buys 4 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – GuruFocus.com” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Some Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Shareholders Are Down 39% – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Synovus +2.7% after Q2 EPS beats – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Synovus +2.8% after Evercore ISI turns bullish – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.