Brant Point Investment Management Has Increased Its Ferro (FOE) Stake; Hologic (HOLX) Shorts Decreased By 15.94%

Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX) had a decrease of 15.94% in short interest. HOLX’s SI was 5.03 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 15.94% from 5.98 million shares previously. With 1.54 million avg volume, 3 days are for Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX)’s short sellers to cover HOLX’s short positions. The SI to Hologic Inc’s float is 1.9%. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $50.47. About 498,322 shares traded. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 19.41% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 01/05/2018 – Hologic at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 26/04/2018 – Minerva Surgical Requests Immediate Retraction of Misleading lnt’l Journal of Women’s Health Publication that Compares NovaSure to Minerva®, Sponsored by Hologic; 08/05/2018 – Hologic at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Hologic at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – HOLOGIC INC HOLX.O : LEERINK CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 19/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Hologic, Inc./; 19/04/2018 – HOLX CITES HIGHER AMENORRHEA RATES VS THOSE TREATED W/ MINERVA; 02/05/2018 – Hologic 2Q Adj EPS 53c; 27/03/2018 – FDA Approves New Innovations on Hologic’s 3Dimensions™ Mammography System, the Fastest, Highest Resolution Breast Tomosynthes; 19/04/2018 – Women Treated with Hologic’s NovaSure® Endometrial Ablation System in New Study Reported Higher Amenorrhea Rates than Those Treated with Minerva

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased Ferro Corp (FOE) stake by 21.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brant Point Investment Management Llc acquired 21,218 shares as Ferro Corp (FOE)’s stock declined 10.73%. The Brant Point Investment Management Llc holds 121,218 shares with $2.30M value, up from 100,000 last quarter. Ferro Corp now has $897.96M valuation. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10.92. About 93,766 shares traded. Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) has declined 33.38% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FOE News: 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 09/05/2018 – Ferro at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 10.98% STAKE IN FERRO CORPORATION; 11/05/2018 – INDIAN METALS & FERRO ALLOYS-DEMAND FOR CHROME ORE EXCESS MINING W.R.T. CO’S MINES STAYED BY REVISIONARY AUTHORITY,MINES TRIBUNAL, MINISTRY OF MINES; 13/03/2018 – TUPY SAYS FERNANDO DE RIZZO NAMED CEO, REPLACES SARDINHA FERRO; 19/04/2018 – REVERSE FLEX: Ferro $355m TLB-1, $235m TLB-2 Now Offered at Par; 24/04/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS – ALL FURNACES AT THERUBALI UNIT HAVE BEEN SHUT DOWN; 21/03/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS SAYS DECLARED AN INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 5 RUPEES PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – FERRO CORP – WILL USE PROCEEDS TO REPAY OUTSTANDING BALANCES ON ITS PRIOR FACILITY; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Ferro Corp.’s New Secd Credit Fac And Lns ‘BB-‘

Among 2 analysts covering Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Hologic has $52 highest and $4800 lowest target. $50’s average target is -0.93% below currents $50.47 stock price. Hologic had 5 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Needham. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Monday, August 5. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Friday, June 21.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 36 investors sold Hologic, Inc. shares while 141 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 253.74 million shares or 1.48% less from 257.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.04% or 642,025 shares. Element Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.09% or 58,925 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 52,098 shares. Eqis Cap Mngmt reported 10,427 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 22,288 shares. Baystate Wealth Lc has 10 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd holds 4,404 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 7,326 shares. Principal Financial Group Inc Inc invested in 0.02% or 394,218 shares. Moreover, Bessemer Grp has 0% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) for 2,442 shares. Gradient Investments Limited Liability Co invested 0% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 11,271 shares. Domini Impact Invests Ltd Co has invested 4.39% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Bluemountain Management Lc, New York-based fund reported 9,672 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings reported 20,596 shares.

Hologic, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company has market cap of $13.49 billion. It operates through four divisions: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It currently has negative earnings. The Diagnostics segment provides Aptima family of assays, target capture/nucleic acid extraction technology, transcription-mediated amplification technology, hybridization protection and dual kinetic assays, Procleix family of assays for blood screening, instrumentation, Invader chemistry platform, ThinPrep system, and rapid fetal fibronectin test.

Among 2 analysts covering Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ferro Corp has $23 highest and $1600 lowest target. $20’s average target is 83.15% above currents $10.92 stock price. Ferro Corp had 7 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) on Tuesday, April 2 with “Overweight” rating. Buckingham Research downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. The stock of Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 3. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 1.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $348,715 activity. $270,640 worth of Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) shares were bought by Thomas Peter T. SPIZZO ALLEN A bought $39,750 worth of Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) on Thursday, May 9.