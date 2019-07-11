Brant Point Investment Management Has Increased Centerstate Bk (CSFL) Holding; As Aflac (AFL) Shares Rose, West Coast Financial Raised Its Holding

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (CSFL) by 22.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 37,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 202,975 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.83 million, up from 165,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Centerstate Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $23.03. About 33,868 shares traded. CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has declined 25.37% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CSFL News: 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK REPORTS PURCHASE OF CHARTER FINL & EXPANSION I; 21/04/2018 – DJ CenterState Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSFL); 05/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK-IN CONNECTION WITH ENTERING INTO SECOND AMENDMENT, CO ISSUED TO LENDER AMENDED REVOLVING PROMISSORY NOTE DATED AS OF APRIL 2, 2018; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank Corporation Announces Acquisition Of Charter Financial Corporation And Expansion Into Vibrant Atlanta Market; 15/03/2018 CenterState Bank Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Mar. 22-23; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP REPORTS ACQUISITION OF CHARTER FINANCIAL; 25/04/2018 – KBRA COMMENTS ON CENTERSTATE BANK CORPORATION’S ACQUISITION OF CHARTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Charter Will Merge With and Into CenterState; 25/04/2018 – KBRA Comments on CenterState Bank Corporation’s Acquisition of Charter Financial Corporation; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE SAYS COMBINED FIRM WILL HAVE TOTAL ASSETS $12B

West Coast Financial Llc increased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 4.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc bought 9,427 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 206,471 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.32 million, up from 197,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $56.48. About 156,376 shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Inv holds 1.03% or 315,788 shares. Hillsdale Invest has invested 0.05% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Swiss Retail Bank has invested 0.15% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Marathon Asset Llp reported 2.20M shares. Trust Of Vermont holds 0.17% or 39,098 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Nv has 432,029 shares. Smithfield reported 0.05% stake. American Century Cos, a Missouri-based fund reported 6.96 million shares. Howe And Rusling Inc invested in 23 shares or 0% of the stock. Auxier Asset has 1.31% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 128,010 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 268 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.36% or 8,900 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial reported 5,174 shares. Moreover, Synovus Fincl Corp has 1.02% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 1.25 million shares. Stearns Financial Grp holds 0.06% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) or 6,314 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $3.01 million activity. LAKE CHARLES D II sold $1.82 million worth of stock. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $99,659 was made by Lloyd Karole on Friday, March 22.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12 million and $796.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Asgn Inc by 21,370 shares to 98,021 shares, valued at $6.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in On Semiconductor Corp (Put) (ONNN) by 89,914 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in United Cmnty Bks Blairsvle G (NASDAQ:UCBI).