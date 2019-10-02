Brant Point Investment Management Has Increased By $942,064 Its Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Stake; Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (EOI) Sentiment Is 1.5

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (EOI) investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.25, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 24 hedge funds increased and opened new positions, while 16 sold and decreased equity positions in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund. The hedge funds in our database now have: 5.00 million shares, down from 5.02 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 11 Increased: 17 New Position: 7.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) stake by 134.27% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Brant Point Investment Management Llc acquired 9,712 shares as Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI)’s stock declined 1.52%. The Brant Point Investment Management Llc holds 16,945 shares with $1.65 million value, up from 7,233 last quarter. Nxp Semiconductors N V now has $29.74 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.08% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $106.7. About 2.72 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – CO AND NXP ARE PREPARING TO SEEK ADDITIONAL TIME TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION FROM FTC, SHOULD IT BECOME NECESSARY; 18/04/2018 – China Commerce Ministry: Reviewing Deal Between Qualcomm, NXP Semiconductors; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – China will review Qualcomm-NXP deal in a fair manner -commerce ministry; 28/03/2018 – MOFCOM MAY HOLD OFF MEETINGS WITH QUALCOMM ON NXPI: DEALREP; 28/05/2018 – IBT: Qualcomm To Meet China Regulators In Push To Clear $44 Billion NXP deal: Sources; 09/03/2018 – QCOM, NXPI/@danprimack: Qualcomm: Paul Jacobs out as executive chairman. Will remain on the board. Also extending cash tender for NXP. – ! $QCOM $NXPI; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS REMEDIES IN CHINA SIMILAR TO EU FOR NXP; 19/03/2018 – NXP’s MIFARE 2GO and Google Pay Transform Public Transportation; 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS WON’T HOLD CALL NOR PROVIDE FORWARD GUIDANCE

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased Kemet Corp (NYSE:KEM) stake by 223,322 shares to 245,448 valued at $4.62M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) stake by 30,000 shares and now owns 196,217 shares. Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (NYSE:FBHS) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. NXP Semiconductors has $13000 highest and $9500 lowest target. $113.50’s average target is 6.37% above currents $106.7 stock price. NXP Semiconductors had 11 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) earned “Neutral” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, May 1. Morgan Stanley upgraded NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) rating on Wednesday, June 12. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $11400 target. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by PiperJaffray with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) rating on Wednesday, June 5. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $9500 target. Evercore upgraded NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) on Monday, July 29 to “Outperform” rating. The stock of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, October 1.

Livingston Group Asset Management Co (Operating As Southport Capital Management) holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund for 63,838 shares. Brick & Kyle Associates owns 17,975 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Advisors Asset Management Inc. has 0.13% invested in the company for 485,842 shares. The Illinois-based North Star Investment Management Corp. has invested 0.06% in the stock. Guggenheim Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 327,021 shares.

The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $14.81. About 83,436 shares traded or 1.95% up from the average. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (EOI) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.