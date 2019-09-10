Brant Point Investment Management Has Decreased Its Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Position; BRAVADA INTERNATIONAL LTD. (BRAV) Shorts Increased By 266.67%

BRAVADA INTERNATIONAL LTD. (OTCMKTS:BRAV) had an increase of 266.67% in short interest. BRAV’s SI was 35,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 266.67% from 9,600 shares previously. It closed at $0.0004 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) stake by 24.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold 4,940 shares as Sherwin Williams Co (SHW)’s stock rose 14.65%. The Brant Point Investment Management Llc holds 15,112 shares with $6.51M value, down from 20,052 last quarter. Sherwin Williams Co now has $47.41 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $521.73. About 457,145 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 40C EPS DILUTION DUE TO LOWES SPENDING IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED NET SALES INCREASED 43.6% IN QUARTER TO A RECORD $3.97 BLN; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – QTRLY NET SALES ROSE DUE TO ADDITION OF VALSPAR SALES, SELLING PRICE INCREASES, HIGHER PAINT SALES VOLUME IN AMERICAS GROUP; 27/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co. CDS Widens 5 Bps; 15/03/2018 Sherwin-Williams Packaging Coatings Price Increase in Asia; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – CONSUMER BRANDS GROUP FINALIZED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH RETAIL CUSTOMER WHICH CO EXPECTS WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO NET SALES THIS YEAR

Bravada International Ltd markets, sells, and distributes womenÂ’s apparel, womenÂ’s leg fashion, leggings and bodysuits primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company has market cap of $281,826. It operates OnlyLeggings.com, WorldofLeggings.com, and VivaVuva.com, as well as a World of Leggings retail store and VivaVuva Women's Fashion Retail Store. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Muscle Flex, Inc. and changed its name to Bravada International Ltd in March 2010.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity. FETTIG JEFF M bought $216,035 worth of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) on Wednesday, May 22.

Among 13 analysts covering Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Sherwin-Williams has $55000 highest and $435 lowest target. $504.77’s average target is -3.25% below currents $521.73 stock price. Sherwin-Williams had 24 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Buckingham Research. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, April 26 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Robert W. Baird. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. J.P. Morgan downgraded the shares of SHW in report on Friday, March 22 to “Hold” rating. The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. JP Morgan downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $435 target in Friday, March 22 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, July 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pettyjohn Wood & White Incorporated has 0.14% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 1,021 shares. Guardian Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Spears Abacus Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 896 shares stake. Pictet Asset Management has 47,406 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt reported 1,338 shares. Oak Ridge Invs Limited Liability invested in 0.05% or 1,751 shares. Quantitative Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 17,500 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited reported 850 shares. Northern Tru Corp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 886,939 shares. Moreover, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Gp Lc has 0.21% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 1,800 shares. Advsr Asset Management Inc has invested 0.11% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Virtu Fin Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 2,786 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. West Oak Limited Liability Corporation owns 3,437 shares. Welch & Forbes invested in 11,584 shares. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 1,726 shares.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) stake by 37,100 shares to 202,975 valued at $4.83M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) stake by 93,405 shares and now owns 163,405 shares. Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) was raised too.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.47 earnings per share, up 13.91% or $0.79 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $587.98M for 20.16 P/E if the $6.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.