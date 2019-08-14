Brant Point Investment Management Has Decreased Holding in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) as Stock Price Rose; Apple (Put) (AAPL) Shareholder San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Has Lowered Its Position

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca decreased its stake in Apple Inc (Put) (AAPL) by 46.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca sold 19,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 22,500 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27M, down from 41,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Apple Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $944.37B market cap company. The stock increased 4.23% or $8.49 during the last trading session, reaching $208.97. About 47.54M shares traded or 79.30% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – National Post: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 23/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s. Via @ranimolla:; 10/05/2018 – Apple hits record high amid lengthy winning streak; 05/03/2018 – DONOHOE: EXPECTS TO COLLECT APPLE TAX MONEY ACROSS 2Q; 10/05/2018 – Apple to Invest C$13M and Provide Technical Support for Elysis Ventur; 01/05/2018 – Further evidence is mounting that Apple could be winding down production of the iPhone X; 20/03/2018 – Amazon is now 2nd most valuable U.S.-listed company, tops Alphabet; 22/05/2018 – HEARING DATE SET IN PARKERVISION’S PATENT INFRINGEMENT CASE AGAINST QUALCOMM AND APPLE; 21/05/2018 – KONICA MINOLTA ACQUIRES MACPROFESSIONALS, THE APPLE PLATFORM EXPERTS; 21/05/2018 – Buffett Bailed Out By Apple as Coke and Wells Lose: Markets Live

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 24.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold 4,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The hedge fund held 15,112 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.51 million, down from 20,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $10.12 during the last trading session, reaching $525.85. About 517,891 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 20/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q EPS $2.62; 27/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co. CDS Widens 5 Bps; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $14.95 TO $15.45; 16/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees FY EPS $14.95-EPS $15.45; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Expects Incremental Sales From the Valspar Acquisition to Be Approximately $600 M for April and May in 2nd Quarter; 25/04/2018 – Visualize Paint Colors On Any Wall In Real Time With New Augmented Reality Feature From Sherwin-Williams

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.51 EPS, up 14.61% or $0.83 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $600.59 million for 20.19 P/E if the $6.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual EPS reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.91% negative EPS growth.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suncoast Equity Mngmt reported 503 shares. Gam Holdg Ag invested in 0.04% or 2,242 shares. The Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Management Ltd has invested 0.11% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Btc Management Inc holds 0.09% or 1,238 shares in its portfolio. Everence Capital Management Incorporated holds 1,779 shares. 896 were reported by Spears Abacus Advsr Llc. Frontier Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 246,994 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Pitcairn Communications stated it has 0.4% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Stephens Ar invested in 5,619 shares. New York-based Vontobel Asset Mgmt has invested 0.47% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Winslow Evans Crocker accumulated 280 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Marketfield Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 9,344 shares. Dupont Management Corporation holds 22,360 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Findlay Park Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership has invested 2.62% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability owns 0.07% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 746 shares.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12M and $796.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 23,639 shares to 43,639 shares, valued at $4.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 24,253 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,336 shares, and has risen its stake in Kemet Corp (NYSE:KEM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Com owns 1,556 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Meridian Counsel Incorporated holds 1.54% or 13,876 shares in its portfolio. Sustainable Growth Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Jennison Associate Lc has invested 2.24% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Perigon Wealth Limited Liability Com holds 5.55% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 116,445 shares. Chemical Bancorporation reported 94,179 shares. Sawgrass Asset Limited Liability invested in 692,669 shares. Pennsylvania-based Girard Partners Limited has invested 4.98% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Valmark Advisers has 23,963 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Hightower Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 2.51% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moon Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 0% or 21,943 shares. 40,593 were accumulated by Hills National Bank And Trust Communication. 270,735 are held by Markel. Family Firm holds 0.51% or 7,374 shares. Howe & Rusling holds 123,402 shares.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76M and $231.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard World Fd (EDV) by 3,977 shares to 4,977 shares, valued at $593,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 27,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,765 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).