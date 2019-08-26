Brant Point Investment Management Has Cut Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Stake; Labarge (LB)’s Sentiment Is 0.88

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) stake by 24.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold 4,940 shares as Sherwin Williams Co (SHW)’s stock rose 14.65%. The Brant Point Investment Management Llc holds 15,112 shares with $6.51M value, down from 20,052 last quarter. Sherwin Williams Co now has $47.29B valuation. The stock increased 0.00% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $512.62. About 137,154 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500.

Labarge Inc (LB) investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 159 investment professionals increased or started new equity positions, while 180 cut down and sold stakes in Labarge Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 179.06 million shares, down from 185.70 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Labarge Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 4 to 3 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 52 Reduced: 128 Increased: 101 New Position: 58.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) stake by 37,100 shares to 202,975 valued at $4.83M in 2019Q1. It also upped Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) stake by 8,309 shares and now owns 13,309 shares. Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) was raised too.

Among 13 analysts covering Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Sherwin-Williams has $55000 highest and $435 lowest target. $498.85’s average target is -2.69% below currents $512.62 stock price. Sherwin-Williams had 24 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research maintained the shares of SHW in report on Friday, April 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Deutsche Bank. Barclays Capital maintained The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. Barclays Capital maintained The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $47000 target. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of SHW in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Friday, March 22. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $52500 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. Robert W. Baird maintained The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $52500 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ww Asset Mgmt owns 6,116 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel holds 1.03% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 112,276 shares. Fruth Investment holds 0.2% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 1,100 shares. Agf invested in 160,486 shares. 2,151 are owned by Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation. Cap Innovations Lc holds 500 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Liability holds 1.62% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 105,292 shares. First Personal Fincl Services reported 676 shares. 893 were accumulated by Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe). Alpine Woods Investors Limited Liability has 0.21% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 2,217 shares. 20,000 were reported by Cornerstone Advsr. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 44 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Boston Family Office Limited has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Montag Caldwell Limited Liability Corp accumulated 139,949 shares or 3.14% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny reported 28,919 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity. $216,035 worth of stock was bought by FETTIG JEFF M on Wednesday, May 22.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.51 EPS, up 14.61% or $0.83 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $600.60M for 19.69 P/E if the $6.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual EPS reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.91% negative EPS growth.

L Brands, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of womenÂ’s intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, and accessories. The company has market cap of $4.67 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: VictoriaÂ’s Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. It has a 8.14 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include loungewear, bras, panties, swimwear, athletic attire, fragrances, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, home fragrances, handbags, jewelry, and personal care accessories.

Makaira Partners Llc holds 11.75% of its portfolio in L Brands, Inc. for 3.65 million shares. Okumus Fund Management Ltd. owns 1.66 million shares or 10.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pacifica Capital Investments Llc has 4.54% invested in the company for 343,207 shares. The Illinois-based Tyvor Capital Llc has invested 3.17% in the stock. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, a Florida-based fund reported 254,337 shares.

The stock decreased 3.65% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $16.89. About 6.39M shares traded or 22.12% up from the average. L Brands, Inc. (LB) has declined 16.40% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.40% the S&P500.