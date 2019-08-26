Brant Point Investment Management Has Cut Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Stake by $3.02 Million as Stock Value Declined; Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Position Maintained by Hilton Capital Management Llc

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) by 15733.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc bought 228,133 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The hedge fund held 229,583 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.90M, up from 1,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $37.7. About 3.18M shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 23/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – NOMINATED MICHAEL S. BURKE TO STAND FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING ON MAY 3; 16/05/2018 – ADM SEES HISTORICAL TAX BILL DECLINING ON NEW TAX LAW; 09/03/2018 – ADM, BUNGE DISCUSSIONS HAD BEEN MOVING SLOWLY BECAUSE OF DELIBERATIONS ON ANTITRUST ISSUES – WSJ, CITING; 17/05/2018 – Alicorp Announces Acquisition of lndustrias de Aceite S.A. (“Fino”) and the Assignment of the Purchase Agreement for the Acquisition of ADM-SAO S.A. (“SAO”); 16/05/2018 – ADM SAYS IT’S SEEN `VERY MINIMAL IMPACT’ FROM U.S.-CHINA SPAT; 01/05/2018 – ADM EXPECTS SLOW FARMER SELLING IN ARGENTINA TO CONTINUE; 25/05/2018 – ADM COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 16/05/2018 – ADM SAYS SOUTH AMERICA ECONOMIC WOES COULD YIELD ACQUISITIONS; 23/05/2018 – Brazil withholds corn subsidies owed to farmers, grain handlers; 25/05/2018 – ADM: ACTIVITY HAS SLOWED OR STOPPED AT SEVERAL OF ITS PLANTS

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 35.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold 27,987 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 50,343 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.46M, down from 78,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $92.78. About 260,345 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Nexstar Media Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NXST); 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q EPS $1.01; 14/03/2018 Karen Brophy Named Head of LAKANA and SVP Nexstar Digital LLC; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $ 1.01; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q NET REV. $615.3M

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12 million and $796.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ferro Corp (Put) (NYSE:FOE) by 100,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $3.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 47,731 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,726 shares, and has risen its stake in Brinks Co (NYSE:BCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Ww accumulated 2.20 million shares. Grp One Trading Limited Partnership accumulated 4,914 shares or 0% of the stock. 40,871 were accumulated by Invesco. Hillsdale Inv Management owns 6,100 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 8 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability Corporation has 203,032 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Gam Hldg Ag has invested 0.04% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Usa Financial Portformulas owns 3,707 shares. 59,804 are owned by First Advsrs Limited Partnership. 4,200 are held by Yorktown Management &. Natixis Advsrs LP stated it has 0.1% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Quantitative Management Ltd invested in 0.27% or 42,900 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And holds 1.68% or 229,629 shares. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% or 37,141 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Glaxosmithkline, Barclays and Nexstar Media Group – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Surprising Analyst 12-Month Target For OVLU – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.58 million activity. LUCIANO JUAN R bought $199,990 worth of stock.

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79M and $740.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 651,515 shares to 2,240 shares, valued at $42,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Russell 2000 Etf (Prn) (IWM) by 4,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,810 shares, and cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD).