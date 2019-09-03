Brant Point Investment Management Has Cut Its Holding in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by $2.12 Million; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shareholder Founders Capital Management Trimmed Position as Shares Declined

Founders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 22.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc sold 16,612 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 57,569 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11M, down from 74,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $46.49. About 12.43M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet; 16/04/2018 – CISCO SAYS INVESTING IN NEW EMAIL SECURITY SERVICES; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO C1 HOLDINGS CORP.; OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex; 01/05/2018 – Trollope joined Cisco in 2012 and has been a senior vice president and general manager of the company’s collaboration technology group; 16/05/2018 – Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN IN 3Q; 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018; 22/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems: Elliott, Martinez Will Serve as Executive Officers

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 24.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold 4,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The hedge fund held 15,112 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.51M, down from 20,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $527.04. About 207,444 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q EPS $2.62; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.89; 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE; 22/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – CONSUMER BRANDS GROUP FINALIZED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH RETAIL CUSTOMER WHICH CO EXPECTS WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO NET SALES THIS YEAR; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED NET SALES INCREASED 43.6% IN QUARTER TO A RECORD $3.97 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Expects Incremental Sales From the Valspar Acquisition to Be Approximately $600 M for April and May in 2nd Quarter

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12 million and $796.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 37,100 shares to 202,975 shares, valued at $4.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pra Health Sciences Inc by 13,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,981 shares, and has risen its stake in First Data Corp New.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.47 EPS, up 13.91% or $0.79 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $592.30 million for 20.36 P/E if the $6.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual EPS reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Fincl holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 12,766 shares. Cap has 59,387 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. King Luther Capital Mngmt Corp stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). The Texas-based Utd Automobile Association has invested 0.03% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Jpmorgan Chase And has 1.26 million shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt accumulated 144,217 shares. Yorktown & Research accumulated 0.11% or 800 shares. Baillie Gifford And has invested 0.01% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Regent Inv Management Lc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 575 shares. Brant Point Investment Mgmt Lc invested in 15,112 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca) invested 0.31% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Rech accumulated 43,153 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Communications Ma invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Reilly Financial Advsr Limited Co reported 84 shares. Fiduciary Trust Company holds 0.05% or 4,156 shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 15.71 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.