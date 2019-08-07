Brant Point Investment Management Has Cut By $1.19 Million Its Exact Sciences (Call) (EXAS) Holding; Tallgrass Energy LP Class A Shares (TGE) Shorts Increased By 1.47%

Tallgrass Energy LP Class A Shares (NYSE:TGE) had an increase of 1.47% in short interest. TGE’s SI was 5.03 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.47% from 4.96 million shares previously. With 921,300 avg volume, 6 days are for Tallgrass Energy LP Class A Shares (NYSE:TGE)’s short sellers to cover TGE’s short positions. The SI to Tallgrass Energy LP Class A Shares’s float is 2.01%. The stock decreased 3.13% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $17.03. About 1.69M shares traded or 45.14% up from the average. Tallgrass Energy, LP (NYSE:TGE) has declined 17.58% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.58% the S&P500.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased Exact Sciences Corp (Call) (EXAS) stake by 40.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold 13,800 shares as Exact Sciences Corp (Call) (EXAS)’s stock rose 18.40%. The Brant Point Investment Management Llc holds 20,000 shares with $1.73 million value, down from 33,800 last quarter. Exact Sciences Corp (Call) now has $14.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $114.53. About 1.26M shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP EXAS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $420 MLN TO $430 MLN; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences Sees 2018 Rev $420M-$430M; 30/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Applauds American Cancer Society’s Updated Colorectal Cancer Screening Guidelines to Include People Age 45-49; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Cancer; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exact Sciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXAS); 17/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Rev $90.3M; 03/05/2018 – Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation and Exact Sciences Team Up to Fight Colon Cancer; 26/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Exact Sciences: A Big Opportunity? — Barrons.com

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its interests in Tallgrass Equity, LLC, provides crude oil transportation services to clients in Wyoming, Colorado, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company has market cap of $4.79 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling. It has a 11.63 P/E ratio. It also provides natural gas transportation and storage services for clients in the Rocky Mountain, Midwest, and Appalachian regions; natural gas and crude oil gathering and processing services for clients in Wyoming; and natural gas liquids transportation services in Northeast Colorado and Wyoming.

