Brant Point Investment Management Has Boosted Its Position in Hca Healthcare (HCA) by $1.54 Million as Stock Value Rose; Ecolab (ECL) Shareholder Luminus Management Cut Its Holding by $32.08 Million as Share Price Rose

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 39.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 11,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The hedge fund held 41,837 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.46M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $125.8. About 1.75M shares traded or 7.84% up from the average. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 21/03/2018 – WLOS: BREAKING: @MissionHealthNC in negotiations to join HCA Healthcare #avlnews #LiveOnWLOS; 21/05/2018 – CNBC: HCA and KKR team up for Envision bid; 21/05/2018 – ENVISION HEALTHCARE SHARES UP 3.3 PCT PREMARKET AFTER REUTERS REPORTS, CITING SOURCES THAT HCA, KKR TEAM UP TO BID FOR CO; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q EPS $3.18; 27/05/2018 – Mediclinic CEO says not actively considering bid for Spire; bid speculation intensifies – report; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $3.18, EST. $2.08; 21/03/2018 – HCA Healthcare: Current Far West Division Pres Bryan Rogers to Retire; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY REV. $45B TO $46B; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare 1Q Rev $11.42B; 05/03/2018 Surgical Affiliates and Regional Medical Center of San Jose, an HCA Hospital, Announce their Partnership to Enhance Quality of

Luminus Management Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 61.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc sold 182,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 114,400 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.20 million, down from 296,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $204.87. About 938,224 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 2017 EPS to $5.12 From $5.13; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ecolab Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECL); 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 5, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Ecolab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab First Quarter Reported Diluted EPS $0.84 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.91, +14%; Raised Full Year 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS; 30/04/2018 – Ecolab Provided 665 Tons of In-Kind Product Donations in 2017 to Aid Global Disaster Relief; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Raised Full Yr 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS Forecast to $5.30 to $5.50 +13%-18%; 03/04/2018 – Alcide Announces General Availability of Its Cloud-Native Security Platform to Secure Modernized Data Centers & Cloud Ops; 02/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 9, 2018; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $4.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 21,440 shares to 267,390 shares, valued at $14.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Summit Materials Inc by 61,792 shares in the quarter, for a total of 460,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,050 activity.

